“Proven that consistently over the years” - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says current Manchester City side are greatest in Premier League history

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Manchester City, claiming they are the greatest in Premier League history. The two sides are set to face each other in the Premier League on Saturday at the Emirates.

Arteta's comments come following Pep Guardiola's remarks that the current Arsenal side are the best Gunners side he has faced since joining City.

Manchester City are currently leading the Premier League table and are on a ten-match winning streak. Arsenal, on the other hand, are fourth on the table but have Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Manchester United breathing down their necks.

Ahead of the Arsenal v Manchester City game, Arteta was asked to react to Pep's comments about Arsenal being a top side. The former Everton and Arsenal midfielder told the club's official website:

"It is always good to hear that other coaches think like that about the work that we are doing. My feeling is that they are best team that have existed in the history of the Premier League, and they have proven that consistently throughout the years."

"That’s the level that we have to get to, and as that table shows we are still really far from it. So that’s the margin and the aim that we all should have," he added.

Pep Guardiola had previously claimed that the current Arsenal side under Arteta were the best he had seen during his time in England.

“We have a game in London against Arsenal, maybe one of the top teams right now. The best Arsenal in the last four or five years,” Guardiola said.

Manchester City are the biggest test in terms of level of opposition: Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Manchester City have climbed to the top of the Premier League table, and are eight and nine points ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool respectively. Arteta believes the Sky Blues are the toughest team to face in the English top flight and hopes his Arsenal side reach their level.

"It’s the biggest test in terms of the level of the opposition, one hundred per cent," he said.

"They have shown their consistency not only this year, but in the last three years so that’s the level, they have raised a different bar in this league that has been known of before and that is where we have to get to and that’s the aim we have as a team and as a club," Arteta added.

Arsenal are currently fourth with 35 points, four points clear of West Ham United and Manchester United. The Red Devils, however, have a game in hand on the two London-based sides.

