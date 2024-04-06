“Proving the haters wrong is part of the game” - Kai Havertz makes confident claim after guiding Arsenal to win over Brighton

Arsenal midfielder Kai Havertz has shared his take on proving haters wrong after scoring in the 3-0 Premier League win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (April 6).

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring at the Amex inside 33 minutes from the spot before Havertz doubled it just past the hour mark. Leandro Trossard made sure of the three points four minutes from time as the Gunners surged to the top of the standings.

Continuing his good form after a slow start to the season, Havertz now has 10 goals and five assists in 42 games across competitions. All of those goal contributions - except one assist - have come in 30 games in the Premier League, where Mikel Arteta's side are a point clear of Liverpool, having played a game more.

Following the rousing win at the Amex, Havertz said that he doesn't care much about detractors and that he cannot make everyone happy. He said (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

“Proving the haters wrong is part of the game. There’s always people that don’t like you or speak bad about you. I accepted it as you cannot make everyone happy. I try to make myself happy and the people that are important to me".

Expand Tweet

The Gunners have 71 points from 31 games.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal are in the midst of a strong season. Despite falling early in both domestic cups, they have done well in the league and in Europe.

Following the league win at Brighton, the Gunners next entertain Bavarian giants Bayern Munich at the Emirates on Tuesday (April 9) in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal.

It's the north London side's first foray into the last-eight in 14 years, having returned to the competition this season after a six-season absence. However, the Gunners have won just thrice in 10 meetings - all in the Champions League - against Bayern.

Their last clash against Bayern was in the Round of 16 of the 2016-17 edition of the competition. After a chastening 5-1 home loss, Arsene Wenger's side went down by the same score at Bayern to endure a humiliating 10-2 aggregate defeat.

Poll : Will Kai Havertz score 15 league goals by the end of the season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion