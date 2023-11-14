"Proving just how good a player he is" - Chelsea star praises teammate Cole Palmer and his impact since joining the Blues

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has lavished praise on teammate Cole Palmer after his great start to life at Stamford Bridge. The Ecuadorian midfielder also lauded the Englishman for his display in their 4-4 draw with Manchester City on Sunday (November 12).

The Blues secured Palmer's services from the Cityzens in the final stages of the summer transfer window for £42.5 million. The England youth international has been in excellent form since joining the club.

Palmer has scored four goals and provided as many assists in 11 appearances across competitions for Chelsea so far this season. Palmer's latest was his stoppage-time penalty in the aforementioned draw against his former club.

The 21-year-old forward has earned Caicedo's plaudits for his performances. The former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder said after the Manchester City tie (via Metro):

"We trust Cole very much. He’s a very talented player and a very good penalty-taker, so we were all very confident when he stepped up. He is showing his best form at the moment and proving just how good a player he is. We are very happy for Cole and very happy he is playing so well for Chelsea."

Palmer has been outstanding on penalties this season, with all four of his goals in the Premier League coming from the spot. Meanwhile, Caicedo has made 13 appearances across competitions for Chelsea this term.

"We’re very happy" - Moises Caicedo assesses Chelsea's performance in 4-4 draw against Manchester City

Caicedo also hailed his team for their performance against Manchester City. The Blues managed to come from behind three times in the encounter against Guardiola's men.

Caicedo praised his team for the character they showed in the encounter. The Chelsea midfielder said:

"We’re very happy with the performance of the team as Man City are a great side. We gave it our best and it was a good team performance, but of course we would have liked to win the game."

"However scoring a penalty at the end to draw, it shows good character and I think it has to be considered a good result."

Erling Haaland scored a penalty in the 25th minute before Thiago Silva equalized just minutes later. Chelsea took the lead through Raheem Sterling in the 37th minute before Manuel Akanji made things level once again in stoppage time of the first half.

Haaland grabbed his brace in the encounter shortly after the half-time break while Nicolas Jackson found the back of the net 20 minutes later. Rodri scored what seemed to be the match-winner as the scoreline displayed 4-3 in favor of Manchester City with less than five minutes of the regular 90 to go.

Palmer then converted his spot-kick in stoppage time as the points were split between the two sides.