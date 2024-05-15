"Proving us wrong", "Here's your flowers" - Fans hail Chelsea duo for their 'world class' performance in 2-1 win over Brighton

Fans reacted to the performances of Moises Caicedo and Marc Cucurella in Chelsea's 2-1 Premier League win at Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday (May 15). The win moved the Blues to sixth in the standings with a game left.

The in-form Cole Palmer put Mauricio Pochettino's side in front after 34 minutes, thanks to a Cucurella cross, before Christopher Nkunku doubled their advantage 19 minutes into the second period.

Brighton pulled one back through Danny Welbeck in the seventh minute of stoppage time. But it was too little too late as the Blues held on for their fourth straight league win in a strong finsih to the season.

Fans were impressed with the outings of Caicedo and Cucurella, with one tweeting about the former Brighton pair:

"Caicedo and Cucurella proving us wrong. Amazing performance."

Another chimed in:

"Caicedo and Cucurella, here's your flowers. Booed all game but still dropped a man of the match performance. Winning mentality."

A third commented:

"Cucurella and Caicedo are world-class. Thank you Brighton"

Bursary said:

"Fr! The boos didn't deter them (Caicedo and Cucurella)

ChelseaPGH said:

"Cheers for Cucurella. Cheers for Caicedo. Cheers for 6 points. Hold that. Small club"

MG Evans said:

"Caicedo and Cucurella were brilliant especially considering the boos they got from their former team. Great to finally see the ballon celebration. What an injury-hit season Nkunku has had, really unfortunate. If CFC get a Europa League spot, it'll be a productive season."

The Blues are on the cusp of European qualification, which they will confirm with a point on the final day.

What's next for Chelsea?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino

Chelsea have produced a strong finish to the season after a slow start following an expensive summer overhaul and a bevy of injuries to key players throughout the campaign.

Having lost to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final and to holders Manchester City in the FA Cup semifinals, the Blues have fared well in recent weeks to put themselves in European contention.

They need a point at home against Bournemouth on Sunday (May 19) to return to Europe after a year's absence. The reverse fixture at the Vitality ended goalless in September.