Provocative gesture from Kylian Mbappe comes to light amid UEFA investigation against him and other Real Madrid stars ahead of Arsenal clash

Kylian Mbappe's alleged provocative gesture after Real Madrid's Round of 16 victory against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League has come to light. The new developments come amid UEFA's investigation into Mbappe and other Los Blancos players' reported "indecent conduct" after their win.

Ad

After a 2-2 draw across both legs on aggregate, Real Madrid beat Atletico Madrid 4-2 on penalties on March 12. However, the penalty shootout came with its fair share of controversies as Atletico striker Julian Alvarez's penalty was disallowed due to an alleged double tap. After Antonio Rudiger converted the winning penalty for Los Blancos, some of their players ran across the pitch to celebrate with the away fans at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Ad

Trending

Certain players reportedly provoked the home fans, leading to UEFA launching an investigation into their alleged indecent conduct. However, details about which players or what gestures were being referred to were unclear.

Arsenal supporter Rory Loves Football (h/t football london) shared a clip featuring Kylian Mbappe making an alleged provocative gesture during the game. The Frenchman was seen making a crotch-grabbing gesture in the direction of Atletico Madrid fans.

If UEFA considers the gesture provocative, it could result in Kylian Mbappe's ban from participating in the UCL quarter-final clash against Arsenal in April. Further fines and disciplinary action could also be taken. Further verification and the ruling body's decision on the same are awaited.

Ad

Kylian Mbappe with three other Real Madrid players under investigation by UEFA for alleged "indecent conduct" during Atletico Madrid clash

Mbappe and Vinicius - Source: Getty

According to an official UEFA statement, the organization has assigned an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to investigate the alleged "indecent conduct" by Real Madrid players against Atletico Madrid. The investigation pertains to their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg clash at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Ad

The specific players under investigation are Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr, Dani Ceballos, and Antonio Rudiger. Apart from Mbappe's crotch-grabbing gesture, Rudiger making a throat-slitting gesture directed at Atletico fans also came to light.

It is worth noting that UEFA has previously punished players for such conduct. During the 2024 Euros, Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham made a crotch-grabbing gesture after scoring an equalizer during England's 2-1 win over Slovakia. The midfielder was fined €30,000 and handed a one-match suspension.

In 2019, Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone was also fined €20,000 for a similar gesture he made after his team scored against Juventus in the Champions League. It remains to be seen if Kylian Mbappe and other Los Blancos stars are found guilty. All or a few of the four players under investigation could be barred from playing against Arsenal in the UCL quarter-final first leg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback