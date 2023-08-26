PSG 3-1 RC Lens: 5 talking points as Les Parisiens ease to comfortable first win of the season | Ligue 1 2023-24

Kylian Mbappe was at his brilliant best as he led Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to their first Ligue 1 win of the seaon with a 3-1 triumph over RC Lens on Saturday, August 26.

PSG made a bunch of changes to their side from their 1-1 draw over Toulouse. Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele started in attack, alongside Marco Asensio, while new signings Lee Kang-in and Goncalo Ramos missed out due to injury.

Les Parisiens looked to avoid going the three first games of a Ligue 1 season winless for the first time since the 2012-13 season. They began their campaign with draws against Lorient and Toulouse.

PSG were the better side for most of the first half in what was a fast-paced game. Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba had to make a brilliant save to deny Mbappe. The Frenchman also had a shot cleared off the line minutes later.

Luis Enrique's side continued to pile on the pressure and it finally paid off in the 41st minute as Marco Asensio broke the deadlock. The Spaniard picked up the ball at the edge of the box, took a touch and curled home a great strike beyond the keeper.

PSG started the second half strong with Mbappe doubling their advantage. He played a quick one-two with Lucas Hernandez to get behind the defense and unleashed a shot past the goalkeeper to make it 2-0.

Les Parisiens continued to create chances. Mbappe and Dembele each missed opportunities while Lens' new signing Elye Wahi forced a strong save from Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Late in the game, Mbappe bagged his second of the game after Fabian Ruiz set him up for an easy finish from inside the box.

Lens pulled one back late in stoppage time as Morgan Guilavogui's deflected effort deceived Donnarumma to make it 3-1.

PSG won the first game of their season backed by Mbappe's fantastic outing. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5. A good outing for Warren Zaire-Emery

17-year-old Warren Zaire-Emery impressed on a pitch surrounded by big names. Deployed as part of a midfield three alongside Manuel Ugarte and Vitinha, the teenager contributed well in both phases of the game. Along with an assist, he finished the game with two key passes, four tackles and a passing rate of over 90%.

#4. A tough start to the campaign for RC Lens

RC Lens have now failed to win in the first three games of Ligue 1 after a strong 2022-23 campaign. The side kept the title race with PSG interesting last season, finishing just a point short of the champions eventually. However, losses to Brest and Les Parisiens and a draw to Rennes means they have secured just one point out of a possible nine.

#3. PSG's front 3 looked fluid

Mbappe and Dembele made the starting lineup for first time this season against Lens. The side had seen their attack seem toothless with new signings Goncalo Ramos and Lee Kang-in but the return of the French pair saw Les Parisiens back to their dominant best.

#2. Kylian Mbappe showed why he is one of the best in the world

Following a drawn-out transfer saga with links to different clubs across Europe, Mbappe eventually made the decision to stay at the Parc des Princes for this season. The 24-year-old had an electric cameo off the bench against Toulouse and was handed a start against Lens. He bagged two goals and looked simply unstoppable for most of the night.

#1. PSG get their campaign back on track

Paris Saint-Germain managed to bag their first win of the Ligue 1 campaign with an impressive performance tonight. Les Parisens looked solid in all facets of the game and completely dominated Lens. They managed to avoid going winless for three games in a row. Despite the visitors looking to hold firm, the defending champions were clinical in converting their chances.