PSG ace Khvicha Kvaratskhelia makes feelings clear about facing Liverpool at Anfield with 1-0 disadvantage from Champions League first leg clash

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has asserted that he is confident about his side producing a good display at Liverpool this Tuesday (March 11).

The Parisians, who have a 16-point lead atop the Ligue 1 table right now, crashed to a 1-0 defeat to the Reds last week. They failed to net a single goal from 27 shots in the UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg game at Parc des Princes.

Ahead of the second leg contest at Anfield, Kvaratskhelia opened up on PSG's mentality and insisted that his team are good enough to beat the Premier League leaders. He said (h/t Rousing The Kop):

"We had so many opportunities to score in the first game and were the better team. It was disappointing to lose but we have to prepare ourselves properly for the second game. Liverpool are a good team and Anfield is a good ground for them. But we can take a lot of confidence from the way we played and if we are the same in the second game then I think we will score the goals we need."

PSG, who defeated Ligue 1 outfit Stade Brestois 10-0 on aggregate in the Champions League play-offs, were on a 22-match unbeaten run before the 1-0 loss to the Reds. They bounced back with a 4-1 league victory at Stade Rennais last Saturday.

Liverpool great asserts Reds player who shone in 1-0 win over PSG could depart this summer

Speaking to betting outlet Paddy Power, Liverpool great Mark Lawrenson shared his two cents on Alisson Becker's future at the Reds. He said (h/t Metro):

"I have this feeling that the reason Liverpool have brought in Giorgi Mamardashvili is because Alisson is going to leave in the summer, I have a feeling that he'll want to leave, which will leave Caoimhin Kelleher and Mamardashvili fighting for the number one spot."

Lawrenson, who represented the Reds between 1981 and 1988, added:

"Alisson is now 32 years old, so I think he'll be looking for one final big payday before he retires. Every team in the world will want Alisson, so if Liverpool can get big money for him, then it works for all parties."

Alisson, 32, has kept 12 clean sheets in 27 games across competitions for the Reds so far this campaign. He registered nine saves in his team's 1-0 UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg triumph at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last Wednesday.

The Brazilian goalkeeper's current deal is set to run out on June 2027.

