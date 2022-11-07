PSG advisor Luis Campos provides fresh Kylian Mbappe injury update after Lorient scare

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) advisor Luis Campos has provided a positive update on Kylian Mbappe following an injury scare in the Parisians' 2-1 win against Lorient on 6 November.

The France international was taken off in the 85th minute for Pablo Sarabia and headed straight down the tunnel instead of the dugout. This automatically sparked doubts about Mbappe's fitness and whether he injured himself during the game.

However, Campos has more or less confirmed that the former AS Monaco forward is okay. He was asked about Mbappe's situation by the reporters (h/t L'Equipe), to which he replied:

"Very good, very very good."

Mbappe started against Lorient alongside Hugo Ekitike in attack, while Neymar Jr. played as the attacking midfielder. Lionel Messi's minor fitness issue meant he wasn't available for the match.

Neymar opened the scoring in the ninth minute before Lorient equalized eight minutes after the start of the second half. Danilo Pereira scored the winner nine minutes from time after an assist from the former Barcelona winger.

PSG have maintained their three-point lead at the top of the table after 14 gameweeks. Lorient are second with 33 points to their name so far.

It remains to be seen if Les Parisiens will start Mbappe against AJ Auxerre on Sunday (13 November). The FIFA World Cup in Qatar commences on 20 November and any fitness issue now could mean the player misses the competition.

PSG manager addresses Kylian Mbappe injury situation and makes World Cup claim

Manager Christophe Galtier assured fans that Mbappe did not suffer a serious injury against Lorient. Speaking after the full-time whistle at the Stade du Mustoir, he said (h/t GOAL):

"Mbappé? Nothing serious. He made an effort. He was tired, he was very much in demand. It's much better to ask to go out than to stay on the pitch and be totally absent."

The former LOSC Lille Metropole boss also claimed that he feels his players have been extra cautious in recent games due to the World Cup. He added:

"But the World Cup is automatically in the players' heads. There is always information that can make them doubt. Today, I saw some restraint. An effort that we make a little less, fearful of duels."

PSG's players have just one more game to see out before the season comes to a halt for the Qatar World Cup.

