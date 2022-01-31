PSG agree personal terms with Barcelona star - Reports

PSG have reportedly agreed personal terms to sign Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. According to Foot Mercato, the French giants will look to finalize the move before the transfer window shuts.

However, if the deal doesn't go through, the Parisians are open to signing the winger on a free transfer in the summer as the player's contract expires in June. Dembele has been linked with a number of clubs, especially from the Premier League, where he was rumored to be interested in playing.

Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle United were all in the reckoning for his signature. But it seems like the 24-year-old is headed to Paris instead.

Clubs will try again in the coming hours but Dembélé deal on Deadline Day seems still complicated.



Man Utd, not even interested. Ousmane Dembélé deal. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact today over potential swap deal but no solution has been found.Clubs will try again in the coming hours but Dembélé deal on Deadline Day seems still complicated.Man Utd, not even interested. Ousmane Dembélé deal. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have been in contact today over potential swap deal but no solution has been found. 🇫🇷 #FCBClubs will try again in the coming hours but Dembélé deal on Deadline Day seems still complicated.Man Utd, not even interested. https://t.co/3aff3wWzr7

Barcelona's urgency to offload him comes from their chase for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who's reportedly agreed to join the La Liga side on loan. The Spanish club's financial problems meant they couldn't accept Dembele's hefty wage demands while negotiating an extension, nor was the latter ready to take a pay cut.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Barcelona have reached an ‘economic agreement’ with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to sign the player on loan until June, on the condition that Ousmane Dembele departs the club. [ @gerardromero Barcelona have reached an ‘economic agreement’ with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, to sign the player on loan until June, on the condition that Ousmane Dembele departs the club. [@gerardromero] #afc

Talks had reached an impasse before the club gave Dembele an ultimatum to leave the club before the end of the month in order to free up wages to sign a new striker.

Barcelona flop could face competition at PSG

The saga could now finally conclude in the next few hours with the Frenchman heading back to his home country with PSG. Signed for a hefty €105 million from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, Dembele's time at the club has been marred by recurring injuries.

In four-and-a-half years so far, he's made only 87 appearances in La Liga, contributing 34 goals as many have labeled him an expensive flop with the player unable to fulfill his potential at Camp Nou. A move to PSG would finally end his nightmarish run at Barcelona but he'd be faced with a new challenge.

The French side's attacking vanguard is stacked with talent as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Angel Di Maria and Mauro Icardi are all jostling for a starting berth. If the move does materialize, Dembele will have to fight for his place or may have to face the prospect of sitting on the bench once again.

