PSG agree pre-contract with Barcelona superstar including 'spectacular signing bonus' - Reports

According to a report published by El Nacional, French giants PSG are interested in securing the services of Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele and have made an attempt to bring the winger to Ligue 1.

With Dembele's contract expiring in 2022, Joan Laporta and Barcelona have repeatedly tried to convince their electric Frenchman to stay at the club. Dembele's agents are driving a hard bargain, however, and it seems likely that the forward will ply his trade at a different club next season.

"We still don't know what happens with Coutinho. Of course, we need to sell players in January". Barcelona manager Xavi: "I'm quiet and waiting for Ousmane Dembélé to make his decision. I expect Ousmane to think about Barcelona and his future".

Ousmane Dembele is one of Barcelona's most promising players but his time in the Catalan capital has been blighted by a series of injuries. The French star has been impressive in his limited time on the pitch this season and has reportedly attracted plenty of interest from PSG.

Barcelona do not have a particularly good relationship with the French club and have been involved in tense transfer sagas with PSG on several occasions in the past. PSG are financially in a much better place than Barcelona at the moment and may well convince Ousmane Dembele to join the club.

PSG set to pursue Ousmane Dembele as negotiations with Barcelona stall

Ousmane Dembele could leave Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele joined Barcelona from Borussia Dortmund in 2017 and was expected to become the club's modern-day talisman. The 24-year-old talent has suffered a spate of injuries, however, and has largely failed to meet expectations with the Blaugrana.

Dembele's two-footed abilities make him a unique asset, however, and Barcelona manager Xavi has already given the winger his vote of confidence this season. The Frenchman and his agent remain insistent on a significant salary bump, however, and Barcelona's depleted financial muscle could bring an end to the negotiations.

PSG have an intriguing transfer history with Barcelona and left the Catalans furious with their successful pursuit of Neymar in 2017. The French outfit also managed to sign Lionel Messi on a free transfer last year and have reportedly considered Ousmane Dembele the ideal replacement for fellow Frenchman Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona are under severe financial duress at the moment and are struggling to register their players in La Liga. The Catalans will need to offload some of their highest earners this month, with the likes of Umtiti and Coutinho likely to leave the club in the coming months.

Ousmane Dembele has been a figure of controversy in Barcelona and questions have been raised about his commitment to the club, despite recent performances. With PSG looming on the horizon, the Frenchman may well be playing his last game for Barcelona this year.

