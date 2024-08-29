“PSG and Al-Khelaifi is behind this”, “Arrest Laporta” - Fans react as Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe’s X account gets hacked

Real Madrid's new signing Kylian Mbappe has found himself at the centre of controversy on Thursday (August 29) after his X account was hacked. A series of provocative posts were shared from his handle.

The football community was left in shock when a barrage of posts from Mbappe's account (@KMbappe) were shared. One of the posts was in support of former Real Madrid ace Cristiano Ronaldo and berated his arch-rival Lionel Messi, while another claimed that Manchester is Red.

Fans were quick to react to the posts, with some accusing Barcelona and PSG to be behind the hacking, while others saw the funny side to it.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"PSG and Al-Khelaifi is behind this😭," posted a Real Madrid fan account.

Expand Tweet

A Madridista targeted Barcelona president Joan Laporta and suggested a severe punishment for this.

"Arrest Laporta," shared user @IamFarhanx

Expand Tweet

A Barcelona supporter mocked Mbappe with a GIF of former Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho laughing.

"It’s him…. Football ain’t working for him so he’s turned a crypto boy," the post said.

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

"Some absolutely wild stuff is being posted there. idk whats happening," a flummoxed user admitted.

"Should hire me as the manager of his account," a user shared his thoughts after Mbappe's social media account was hacked.

"Tweeting from the heart," read another post

The posts have since been deleted, and the account has seemingly been restored, but the damage was already done.

"There is no reason to worry about Kylian Mbappe" - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Kylian Mbappe made a promising start to his Real Madrid career by scoring on his debut in the 2-0 win over Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup in Warsaw. Since then, though, he has gone scoreless in two league games as Los Blancos have had a stuttering start to their La Liga defence.

Carlo Ancelotti's side started with a 1-1 draw at Mallorca before beating Real Valladolid 3-0 at home. Ahead of their trip to Las Palmas on Thursday (August 29), they aare five points behind leaders Barcelona, who have played an extra match.

In a press conference ahead of the Las Palmas game, Ancelotti assured fans that there's nothing to worry about Kylian Mbappe's form.

"His (Mbappe's) last goal was on August 14th. It has only been two weeks since. That is no reason to worry. Neither we are not worried as a club, nor him," Ancelotti said. “He is very happy here, delighted, sure he wants to score in the next game.

Ancelotti also highlighted that Kylian Mbappe is adapting to life at Los Blancos and that he expects the club to find their mojo soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback