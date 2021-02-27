"Need to win trophies before I can be among the elite level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo" - Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe believes he needs to win more trophies if he is to be compared to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Mbappe made the comment in response to taunts he received from Barcelona defender Gerard Pique during their clash in Barcelona's first leg defeat to PSG in the Champions League last week.

Kylian Mbappe scored a scintillating hat-trick and led PSG to a thumping 4-1 win over the Catalan Giants. During the tie, Mbappe was involved in an altercation with Gerard Pique.

Pique reminded Mbappe that he is yet to win a Champions League. The French forward has taken Pique's words as advice, saying that the Spain international has a fair point. Mbappe knows he has to win trophies to be considered a top level player like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

"What Pique said, I wont take it with hard feelings, I will take it as advice. Indeed am 22 years old, and will turn 23 years in December. Pique has won more than I have done. He has run so many races and won them with Barcelona and Spain.

"What he said was true. I need to win trophies before I can be among the elite level of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, including the likes of Pique. In the end, you need to win more big trophies internationally and across Europe. His comments are actually a piece of advice to me, not an insult," Mbappe admitted.

Kylian Mbappé has created more chances and completed more take-ons than any other player on the pitch at Camp Nou so far.



Just ask Gerard Piqué how to stop him. 💨 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) February 16, 2021

Kylian Mbappe would be considered at the same level as Messi and Ronaldo if he leads PSG to a Champions League title

Kylian Mbappe is already considered to be one of the best players on the planet, given that he led France to victory in the 2018 World Cup. However, the Champions League has eluded the PSG star so far. Many believe that this could be the year he achieves European glory with PSG.

'Catch me if you can'



Gerard Pique mocked as image of him clutching at Kylian Mbappe's shirt goes viralhttps://t.co/bgEp8kQlTH — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) February 17, 2021

PSG made it to the final of the Champions League last year, where they lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich. However, the French outfit certainly look like the team to beat this season, after their impressive performance against Barcelona in the first leg of the round of 16.