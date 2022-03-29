PSG attacker Angel Di Maria set to announce Argentina retirement after 2022 FIFA World Cup - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Angel Di Maria could retire from the Argentina national team after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 34-year-old hinted at the same following their win over Venezuela in the qualifiers last week.

He came off the bench to score and assist a goal each in Albiceleste's last home game of the year, but Di Maria suggested it could be his final match in his country.

He later posted a message on his Instagram account saying:

"I'm just going to say thank you for the enormous love received. I always dreamed of everything I lived on this beautiful night. It was probably my last match with this shirt in Argentina. And being able to say that it was a wonderful night is an understatement.

"Thank you, thank you and a thousand times thank you. Now if to congratulate the whole team for the terrific match that was played. A perfect match of all. To continue growing and dreaming together. Let's go Argentina!!!"

It was an indication that he's set to retire post the Qatar showpiece, and now, TyC Sports has reported that Di Maria indeed plans to hang up his boots after the World Cup.

He wants to make way for the next generation of stars even though his form suggests the former Real Madrid man could play on for a few more years.

His retirement from international football doesn't imply the end of his football career per se, as the playmaking wizard intends to play on at club level.

He's expected to leave PSG this summer after his contract expires and the Parisians have no intention of offering him a new deal either, according to French outlet L'Equipe.

With Lionel Messi also touted to follow suit, the Argentine legends will hope to mark their final bow in the competition by lifting the coveted World Cup title.

Argentina among the favorites in Qatar

After winning the Copa America title last year, Argentina have now set their sights on a third World Cup medal, and certainly have the quality to go all the way.

They're the only side apart from Brazil to remain unbeaten in the CONMEBOL qualifiers, winning 11 times and drawing five in 16 games.

Boasting a unique mix of talented young players and experienced veterans in their squad, Lionel Scaloni's team are certainly among the favorites.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar