PSG attacker buys world’s most expensive car valued at €26.5 million, shares picture on Instagram

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Mauro Icardi has bought the world's most expensive car, worth €26.5 million. He shared snaps of the vehicle on his Instagram page.

Icardi, who was on loan at Galatasaray till recently, started his career at Barcelona and has played for Inter Milan before. He has an estimated net worth of close to $100 million (via CAknowledge).

He has now splashed out a large chunk of the cash on the latest Rolls Royce Boat Tail Inspired. The car is a handmade model.

This vehicle is completely hand built and it has a 6.75 atmospheric V12 engine and 563 CV, which makes it a true aircraft.

Icardi, however, didn't manage to make a starting place for himself in PSG's attack last season and moved to the Turkish club on loan. He has so far made 92 appearances for the Parisian club in his career, scoring 38 goals and providing 10 assists.

PSG will have no Ligue 1 title celebration

Christophe Galtier

PSG will have no Ligue 1 title celebration in solidarity with goalkeeper Sergio Rico. The Spaniard suffered a head injury in a horse accident and is in the intensive care unit at the moment.

While the Parisians have already won the league, they are set to play Clement Foot at the Parc des Princes in the final league match of the season. They will hold no title celebration, Galtier confirmed. He said (via GOAL):

"It’s been a very difficult week. We went from winning the title on Saturday to a rude awakening on Sunday. We’re all affected, we’re trying hard to take our minds off it through training sessions. We’re all together to send lots of positive vibes and energy to Sergio, his mother, his wife, and those close to him."

Galtier added:

“The players keep asking for news, we need to have hope, stay positive and send our energy to Sergio, who’s a big lad who’s fighting. We need to believe in life, in medicine.”

Since his 2020 move to the French capital, Rico has made 24 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, keeping 14 clean sheets. The Spaniard didn't make any appearance for the club this season before his unfortunate injury.

