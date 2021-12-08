PSG attacker has no intention of seeking January exit: Reports

PSG attacker Mauro Icardi was expected to depart Paris during the January transfer window. The PSG striker was involved in a highly publicized affair that damaged his relationship with his wife and agent Wanda Nara. The couple have recently reconciled and reports had suggested they might move to a club with less media coverage.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Wanda Nara, who is Mauro Icardi's wife and agent, posted the following on Instagram: "Another family that you have ruined for a slut". She also unfollowed Icardi off Instagram. Wanda Nara, who is Mauro Icardi's wife and agent, posted the following on Instagram: "Another family that you have ruined for a slut". She also unfollowed Icardi off Instagram. https://t.co/0DmIYWrEAa

However, recent reports from RMC Sport claim that Mauro Icardi has no desire to leave the French capital. The 28-year-old’s contract runs until the summer of 2024 and the striker is in no rush to leave PSG during the winter transfer window.

Icardi’s entourage have revealed that the striker is content to remain with Les Parisiens this January and Wanda Nara is set to reject any approach for the star. The former Inter Milan captain has not had any dealings with other clubs and is also fully aware of how little bargaining power he will have at this time of year. Nonetheless, the player may be open to a move if PSG inform him that he is no longer a part of their plans at the club.

Mauro Icardi has made 17 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants across all competitions this season, contributing three goals. The Argentine striker is behind Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in the pecking order at PSG.

PSG star Mauro Icardi's struggles with marriage scandal

There have been tensions between PSG striker Mauro Icardi and his wife and agent Wanda Nara after allegations surfaced that the forward had cheated on her. Reports claimed that Wanda Nara had left Paris and gone back to Italy, with Icardi going after her and abandoning his commitments to PSG.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Mauro Icardi didn't turn up for PSG training this morning after his separation from Wanda Nara. (Source: L'Equipe) 🚨 Mauro Icardi didn't turn up for PSG training this morning after his separation from Wanda Nara. (Source: L'Equipe) https://t.co/kMAhsO4qBN

Icardi reportedly said he would retire from football if he and Wanda Nara were to divorce each other.

The issues in Icardi’s personal life have caused PSG to seriously question his position at the club. The club’s hierarchy are reportedly far from pleased with his antics off the pitch. The forward is unlikely to remain a PSG player once his contract expires, regardless of his retirement plans.

