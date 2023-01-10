PSG attacker linked with summer transfer to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Mauro Icardi has reportedly been mentioned as a possible summer transfer candidate to Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side.

The Argentinian striker is currently on loan at Turkish club Galatasaray and has been linked with a move to the Saudi team. Icardi has been in sensational form, scoring five goals and setting up four more in just seven appearances for the Turkish giants.

According to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, PSG have made it clear that they want to sell Icardi. However, a deal during the current winter transfer window is considered unlikely, despite many teams being in the market for a striker.

Thus, the player is now considered to have two options. He can either join Al-Nassr as they begin to arrange a team of stars or stay in Europe and hope that any other club will be interested in him.

Icardi's loan move to Galatasaray has certainly worked out well for him as he has been able to display his best. This comes after he struggled to make appearances under manager Mauricio Pochettino last season.

PSG loaned him out to the Turkish club as he had fallen down the pecking order. The likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Pablo Sarabia and new signing Hugo Ekitike were preferred over the Argentine.

Speaking on joining Galatasaray, he said:

"I would like to thank our fans for making this beautiful welcome. My family and I were very impressed. It was an incredible welcome. When I was playing for PSG, I came here and scored a goal in this stadium. At the moment, I will defend the Galatasaray jersey. I hope I will continue to score here and share my goal joys for Galatasaray.

Lionel Messi set to return to action for PSG after World Cup

Messi is expected to make his first appearance for PSG since the World Cup.

Lionel Messi is set to feature in Paris Saint Germain's Ligue 1 clash against Angers on January 11. The Argentine forward returns to club action following a triumphant 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar.

He took part in training on Tuesday (January 10) and is expected to make an appearance on Wednesday for the French giants.

Messi has amassed 12 goals and 14 assists in just 19 appearances across competitions this season for the French club.

Messi is also reportedly in contract negotiations with the Ligue 1 side as his current contract comes to an end in the summer of 2023.

Marca report that the player is interested in extending his stay in the French capital by a year, until the summer of 2024.

