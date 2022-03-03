PSG attacker Lionel Messi to be included in Argentina squad for World Cup qualifiers in March

PSG ace Lionel Messi is all set to make a return to the Argentina team this month, as he's expected to be called up by manager Lionel Scaloni.

The 34-year-old missed the Albiceleste's FIFA World Cup qualifying games against Chile and Colombia in January and February. That's because he had only just recovered from COVID-19.

The Albiceleste coaching staff decided to rest him for those games. However, Messi will now be available for their upcoming qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador. According to TyC Sports, the former Barcelona ace himself said he'd like to be in the team for those games.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi is expected to be on the Argentina national team for the March World Cup qualifiers. This appears to have been his decision to want to be included. This via TyC Sports. Lionel Messi is expected to be on the Argentina national team for the March World Cup qualifiers. This appears to have been his decision to want to be included. This via TyC Sports.

Since the start of their qualifying campaign in September 2020, Messi has played every game for Argentina except their recent two, featuring in 13 games. Messi has been a key player for the Copa America 2021 winners with six goals, the third-most in the CONMEBOL zone thus far.

Argentina have already booked their place at the Qatar showpiece following a successful unbeaten campaign where they have won ten of their 15 games. They're the only South American team besides Brazil with an unbeaten record, sitting four points behind Tite's squad in the qualifying table.

Argentina host Venezuela on March 25 before travelling to Ecuador four days later.

Lionel Messi's last shot at FIFA World Cup glory?

Lionel Messi will be 35 by the time the showpiece rolls around. So this could be his final appearance on the world stage with Argentina. Last year, he finally got the monkey off his back by guiding them to the Copa America title, the country's first silverware in nearly 30 years.

However, the FIFA World Cup has eluded him thus far. The closest he has come to lifting the trophy was in 2014, where Argentina lost to Germany in the final.

GOAL @goal



Sixteen years and a haircut later he's Argentina's record goalscorer Lionel Messi scored his first international goal on this day in 2006Sixteen years and a haircut later he's Argentina's record goalscorer Lionel Messi scored his first international goal on this day in 2006 🇦🇷Sixteen years and a haircut later he's Argentina's record goalscorer 🙌 https://t.co/a466iCDoCW

It's widely thought that winning the competition could reinforce Messi's case as the greatest player of all time.

His claim to being the best ever player depending on Argentina's success at the FIFA World Cup is debatable. However, there is no doubting his accomplishments throughout his illustrious career.

Nevertheless, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner would love to join the late Diego Maradona to hoist the World Cup trophy at least once.

