PSG boss Christophe Galtier addresses claims that Lionel Messi will receive angry reception in France after 2022 FIFA World Cup win with Argentina

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has opened up about World Cup winner Lionel Messi's return to club football. The French boss insists that the Argentine superstar will be given a good reception once he is back at the Parc des Princes.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory on football's biggest stage after winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner beat France in the final, a team that included PSG superstar and teammate Kylian Mbappe.

The former Barcelona star scored two goals at the end of extra time and converted his spot-kick in the shootout, while Mbappe bagged a hat-trick in the thrilling encounter and scored his penalty in the shootout as well.

Following Argentina's win over France that denied Les Bleus back-to-back World Cup victories, many speculated that Messi will not have a good reception when he returns to the Parc des Princes. Argentina's wild celebrations in South America included multiple controversial digs at Mbappe as well.

However, Galtier has dismissed these assumptions. He said (via GOAL):

“Obviously he will be well received at home. On the reception at the stadium, I have no doubt that he will be well received at Parc des Princes. He won the most beautiful of trophies by being very good in this World Cup. Above all, now that he has achieved this incredible goal, we must remember what he has done since the start of the season with the team.”

Galtier then went on to confirm that Lionel Messi will return to training on January 3 after his break from club football to celebrate the World Cup victory. This means that the Argentina captain will be available for PSG's upcoming fixture against Chateauroux in the French Cup on 7 January.

"The goalkeeper's behaviour is down to him" - Galtier insists Lionel Messi is not to blame after Mbappe World Cup taunts

Following Argentina's World Cup victory over France, La Albiceleste were understandably rowdy and extravagant in their celebrations. However, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez may have taken things too far after aiming multiple jibes at French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The Argentine shot-stopper was filmed singing sarcastically about Mbappe in the dressing room after the game. During their celebrations in Buenos Aires, Martinez was seen carrying a doll with a picture of Mbappe's face taped to it.

This has caused speculation that Lionel Messi's relationship with Mbappe has now turned sour. However, Galtier insists that Messi is not to blame and that Mbappe has had a mature attitude since his loss. He said (via GOAL):

"I would focus on the relationship between them. It wasn't Leo Messi winding anybody else up. What I saw after the final, what I have experienced, is there is no reason to mix these things up because the goalkeeper's behaviour is down to him. What matters to me is the relationship between the players. Kylian Mbappe had a very good attitude, despite losing."

