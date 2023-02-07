PSG boss Christophe Galtier confirms Kylian Mbappe and 3 others will miss French Cup clash against Marseille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) head coach Christophe Galtier has confirmed that four players will miss the club's Coupe de France (French Cup) Round-of-16 clash with Marseille on Wednesday (February 8).

Kylian Mbappe is the most notable absentee, having been sidelined for a few days following the injury he picked up during the Ligue 1 clash with Montpellier on February 1. He is in a race against time to face Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League Round-of-16 clash on February 14.

The other players who will miss the match against Marseille are Renato Sanches, Nordi Mukiele and Presnel Kimpembe. In some positive news, Sergio Ramos and Neymar have rejoined training after recently being sidelined with injuries.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Galtier said (via RMC Sport):

"With the return of Neymar and Ramos to collective training, only three players were missing, Mbappe, Mukiele and Renato Sanches. Renato Sanches is unavailable, Mukiele, it's progressing, Kimpembe is not very far from coming to join the group and being operational. And Kylian is absent."

The 56-year-old PSG coach shed a little more detail about Brazilian Neymar's return, saying:

"He works on his ankle every day. He was shaken after the Reims match, he had felt great discomfort in the adductor at the very start of the match. There was a precautionary principle in the two matches that took place. followed. There, the sensations are very good."

Lionel Messi set to extend PSG contract: Reports

Lionel Messi's current PSG contract expires at the end of the 2022-23 season.

Despite interest from Barcelona and Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal, Lionel Messi is set to extend his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, according to French outlet Le Parisien.

The Argentine is enjoying life at the Parc des Princes in his second season. He has scored 14 goals and as many assists in 23 appearances across competitions for the Ligue 1 giants this term.

The 35-year-old's PSG contract is set to expire this summer, prompting rumors of a return to Barcelona and a move to the Middle East. However, the latest reports state that Messi is open to extending his stay in Paris as he is still at the peak of his powers.

Poll : 0 votes