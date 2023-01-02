PSG boss Christophe Galtier confirms Lionel Messi's return date after 3-1 Lens defeat

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed Lionel Messi will return to training on Tuesday, January 3. The Argentine is set to get a rousing welcome after winning the FIFA World Cup in December.

Messi has been on vacation since winning the World Cup with Argentina last month. The forward is getting ready to head back to France and will be with PSG this week.

Confirming the news of Messi returning to training, Galtier said the Argentine is set to take the field soon. The PSG manager was talking to the media after the 3-1 loss to second-placed Lens when he said:

"We will be very happy to welcome him. Leo will surely join us on January 3, so in 48 hours. Obviously he will be well received at home. On the reception at the stadium, I have no doubts about the fact that he will be well received at the Parc des Princes. He won the most beautiful trophy by being very good in this World Cup. Above all, now that he has achieved this incredible goal, we must remember what he has done since the start of the season with the team."

PSG permitted Lionel Messi to return late

Christophe Galtier spoke about Lionel Messi last week and confirmed that the club had permitted him to return late. The Argentine has been in his home country for the last few weeks, while many other of his nation teammates have returned to their clubs.

Galtier said ahead of PSG's Ligue1 return:

"We did it on a case-by-case basis, there are the players eliminated very early who had ten or twelve days and who all returned on time. Leo (Lionel Messi) due to his geographical location and his victory, he will join us at the start year after ten, eleven days. We will reintegrate it as we go. The idea was that everyone stays in touch during the World Cup. Due to his victory, the celebrations in Argentina, we decided that he was going to cut until January 1. He will join us on the 2nd or 3rd to resume competition with us."

PSG missed Lionel Messi on Sunday as they lost for the first time in the league this season.

