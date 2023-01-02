PSG boss Christophe Galtier fuels speculation that Thierry Henry could be appointed next Belgium manager

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has fuelled rumors that France legend Thierry Henry could be the next head coach of Belgium's men's football team.

Henry was the assistant coach to former Red Devils manager Roberto Martinez at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Belgium were knocked out of the group stage of the tournament, following which the latter stepped down from the post.

The post is currently vacant and Thierry Henry has been touted to take over the post by many, including the team's star striker Romelu Lukaku.

This has fuelled rumors about the Arsenal legend possibly taking up the job and now PSG boss Galtier has had his say on it as well. He was quizzed about the same following his side's 3-1 Ligue 1 defeat to RC Lens on Sunday, January 1.

He gave a tongue-in-cheek reply, saying (via RMC Sport):

"And then maybe a great challenge for our national Titi (Henry)."

He further added:

"That’s what I read huh!"

Thierry Henry was part of the Prime Video analysis show while Galtier was on it. The PSG boss then hilariously added:

"We will leave him alone."

Henry had a say about the rumors as well, but not quite seriously.

"My phone is on silent!" he exclaimed.

"He is the ideal coach for our national team" - Romelu Lukaku wants Thierry Henry to take over as Belgium's head coach

Prior to Christophe Galtier's comments on Thierry Henry, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku set the wheels of the rumor mill in motion. Lukaku believes Henry is the ideal candidate to take up the post vacated by Roberto Martinez.

He told Sky Italia:

"For me, Henry is the next coach of Belgium. There is no doubt about it. I say it openly: he will be the next coach. He has the respect of all the players, he has won everything. He knows the job of coaching, he knows what we have to do to get there. He knows the team, the league, the staff.

"For me he is the ideal coach for our national team."

EuroFoot @eurofootcom Romelu Lukaku: "For me, Thierry Henry is the next coach of Belgium. There are no doubts. I say it openly, he will be the next coach." (Sky Italia) Romelu Lukaku: "For me, Thierry Henry is the next coach of Belgium. There are no doubts. I say it openly, he will be the next coach." (Sky Italia) 🇧🇪🔜 Romelu Lukaku: "For me, Thierry Henry is the next coach of Belgium. There are no doubts. I say it openly, he will be the next coach." (Sky Italia) https://t.co/b7FdAwl632

Lukaku further added:

"[If it isn’t Henry] then I don’t know who they will hire. But I don’t think Belgium should start from scratch. So far this generation hasn’t won but we have to keep trying to win.

"He wants to win, and I don’t think the federation is going to get a coach who wants to change everything and start from scratch. It’s not worth it to me."

It remains to be seen whether Thierry Henry will indeed get promoted to the Belgium head coach role after more than a year as their assistant manager.

Poll : 0 votes