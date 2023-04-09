PSG boss Christophe Galtier hits back at Nice fans for classless banner involving cancer-stricken mum

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has slammed OGC Nice fans for displaying a classless banner about his cancer-stricken mother.

Les Parisiens secured a 2-0 win over Nice on Saturday (April 8) at the Allianz Riveria. Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos were on target as they ended a run of two consecutive league defeats.

However, PSG's win over Les Aiglons, which took them on to 69 points, six above second-placed Lens, was marred by unsavory post-match scenes. Nice ultras targeted Galtier with chants and unfurled a banner in reference to his ill mother.

Galtier was then heard by French broadcaster Canal+ speaking to Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. He challenged his former player, asking:

"JC! Did you see the banner? Imagine if they did that to you."

The PSG manager then walked over to the home supporters at Riveria and applauded them, drawing an even more hostile reaction. He was asked about his reaction during a post-match press conference. He replied (via the Daily Mail):

"Why did I react like that? Did you see [the banner]?! Did you read it?! Did you hear?! My mother is 83 years old, she’s recovering from cancer. Full stop."

The French coach spent just under a year with Nice after joining the club in 2021 following Ligue 1 title success with LOSC Lille. Galtier then alluded to the fact that he led Nice to a fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season. They qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League as a result:

"The work I did last season is the reason those people can watch European matches. Whatever people think, it’s the work we did last season, along with what Didier [Digard] has done, which means there are still European matches in Nice."

PSG's Sergio Ramos celebrates his goal and the side's win on Instagram

Sergio Ramos was on target for PSG.

Ramos took to Instagram following the win to display his pleasure with his goal and the three points. He posted a picture of himself celebrating with Kylian Mbappe and Marquinhos. The Spaniard captioned it:

"Very happy to come back with a win and a goal."

Ramos was on the scoresheet for PSG as they sealed a vital win over Nice on Saturday. The veteran Spanish defender rose the highest to head home in the 76th minute. Messi put Les Parisiens ahead in the 26th minute with a deft clipped finish after good work from Nuno Mendes.

The victory saw Galtier's side finally get back to winning ways after two disappointing defeats against Lyon (1-0) and Rennes (2-0). They also have just eight more games left until they can be crowned champions.

