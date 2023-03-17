PSG boss Christophe Galtier issues injury update on 4 first-team stars ahead of Ligue 1 clash against Rennes

PSG manager Christophe Galtier has issued an injury update on four first-team players ahead of his team's Ligue 1 clash with Rennes this weekend.

The Parisians host the Rennais at the Parc des Princes on Sunday (March 19), looking to extend their winning league run to five games, but may have their task cut out without some of their key players.

Galtier said that Sergio Ramos felt discomfort while training on Thursday (March 16), while Marquinhos and Carlos Soler are doubtful too. He also added that Achraf Hakimi will play no part in the fixture.

Speaking ahead of the Rennes clash, he said (via RMC Sport):

"Sergio felt discomfort. He stopped very quickly yesterday. We took stock this morning; it seems to be fine. He will train tomorrow. Hakimi will still be absent. I hope that Sergio and Marquinhos will be available. We will take stock of the last session tomorrow. There is also uncertainty regarding Carlos Soler."

Ramos has dealt with numerous injury concerns since joining PSG from Real Madrid in 2021, but this is the first time he has picked up an injury this season.

Hakimi, meanwhile, has been struggling with a hamstring problem since February, which has seen him miss their last four league games. Marquinhos missed PSG's visit to Brest due to a similar issue.

The French champions' injury crisis seems to show no signs of abating, with Neymar and Presnel Kimpembe ruled out for the remainder of the season.

PSG to rely on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe once again

PSG have a depleted squad right now with several key players out injured, but they have Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe in the fold, so there's still hope.

Both players have been on a fine run of form this season, but since Neymar succumbed to an injury, their on-field chemistry has improved. The stars have been seen linking up to devastating effect and assisting each other, including the winner against Brest in their last game.

Messi set Mbappe up with a wonderful cross, which the Frenchman fired home in stoppage time to save the Ligue 1 giants the blushes. With the Parisians having a depleted squad once again, the onus will be on the two talismanic forwards to produce the goods.

