PSG boss Christophe Galtier reiterates stance on Lionel Messi ban after 3-1 Troyes win

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Christophe Galtier has refused to be drawn on whether Lionel Messi's suspension will be reduced after the forward apologized for his behavior.

Messi grabbed headlines after traveling to Saudi Arabia, hours after Les Parisiens lost 3-1 to Lorient in Ligue 1 last Sunday (April 30). He flew out of Paris despite being required to report for training the following day.

PSG retaliated by handing the Argentinian a two-week suspension, barring him from training with the squad and withholding his salary. Fans, meanwhile, hurled abusive chants against Messi in front of the club HQ on Wednesday (May 3). The forward subsequently acknowledged his mistake and apologized for his behavior in a video on Friday (May 4).

Responding to a question about Messi's situation ahead of the Parisians clash against Troyes, Galtier said there will be discussions to determine when the player will return to action.

"Leo Messi returning after this suspension? We will see when Leo returns, we will see what will happen, obviously there will be discussions with the entire club, but also with Leo who is the first concerned," Galtier said.

Galtier remained coy when asked if Messi's punishment will be reduced, with the player issuing an apology after PSG's 3-1 win over Troyes on Sunday (May 7). The tactician maintained that he will not make further comments on the subject as it is an internal matter.

"I was asked the question (about Lionel Messi's suspension) before the match," Galtier told a press conference (via Canal Supporters). "I will give you the same answer. This is an internal subject, I have no comments to make on Leo and this subject."

Messi missed the club's trip to Troyes and is expected to not feature against Ajaccio at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (May 13).

Lionel Messi reportedly certain to leave PSG

Lionel Messi faces an uncertain future at PSG as his contract expires at the end of the season. Fabrizio Romano recently reported that the forward will definitely leave Paris this summer.

Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are the only club to have made a concrete offer for the Argentinian so far. Messi has received an offer worth over €400 million a year from the Riyadh-based club, as per Romano.

Major League Soccer outfit Inter Miami have also been credited with an interest in signing Messi. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner prefers to stay in Europe, though, thus making a return to Barcelona a realistic option.

Poll : 0 votes