PSG boss Christophe Galtier reveals Neymar has been nursing a knock ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup for Brazil 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier provided an injury update on Brazil superstar Neymar Jr. ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Galtier revealed that the no. 10 had to stop training in the middle of the week due to fatigue that he felt after their UEFA Champions League clash against Juventus on 3 November.

Speaking to the media after the defending French champion's 5-0 home win over Auxerre in Ligue 1, Galtier said (via PSG's official website):

"My main objective was, of course, to win. But it was also to ensure that those going to the World Cup didn't have any issues in this match. They gave their all. Everyone was fully committed. Ney had to stop in the middle of the week during training after the fatigue that came after the Juventus match.

"It was important for me that Kimpembe was able to participate. For Carlo Soler, who had scored, it was important to protect him too. That's also why Vitinha didn't play, because he had played a lot in these past four months. And there we go, in that sense, it was perfect."

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition



“Brazil won in 1994 because the guys understood that they had to play for me. Now, in Qatar, they have to play for Neymar. Neymar has to do what the f*ck he has to do.” 🎙️Romario:“Brazil won in 1994 because the guys understood that they had to play for me. Now, in Qatar, they have to play for Neymar. Neymar has to do what the f*ck he has to do.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🎙️Romario: “Brazil won in 1994 because the guys understood that they had to play for me. Now, in Qatar, they have to play for Neymar. Neymar has to do what the f*ck he has to do.” twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yDu7wfbrkM

Neymar has been in immaculate form for the Parisians so far this season. In 20 games, he has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists. His fitness is a huge factor for Brazil if they are to have a great outing in Qatar during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier elated with performance of Neymar in last game before 2022 FIFA World Cup

Brazil superstar Neymar

Brazil superstar Neymar's PSG were picture perfect in their last game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup as they made light work of Auxerre, earning a 5-0 win.

Christophe Galtier was happy with his team's performance as he said after the game:

"Yes, it was a great afternoon, a good Sunday afternoon with a sell-out crowd, and with tributes too. And it was important to win. Lens are behind us, and are in a very good second position with an incredible number of points. We needed to be very professional, very focused. My players were very professional, committed, determined.

"Of course, as soon as we got the opener quite quickly, the match changed. But for once, the half-time break was very beneficial. And there you go. We scored five goals, each with a different scorer. From the moment that we got to 3-0 and I saw that the opposition had stepped off - which you can understand when you are there - my main obsession and all I was looking for was to see which player I need to protect and preserve."

PSG Chief @psg_chief 📸 | Mbappe celebrating his goal with Nuno and Verratti celebrating Messi’s pre-Assist in the back 🤩 📸 | Mbappe celebrating his goal with Nuno and Verratti celebrating Messi’s pre-Assist in the back 🤩🔴🔵🔥 https://t.co/xpNGknsagX

Five different players scored for PSG in their win over Auxerre. Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring for his team in the 11th minute. The defending Ligue 1 champions had to wait for their second goal.

In the 51st minute, Carlos Soler doubled his team's lead before Achraf Hakimi made it 3-0 in the 57th minute of the game. Renato Sanches got the fourth in the 81st minute while Hugo Ekitike completed the rout for Auxerre with a goal in the 84th minute.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Chelsea and other EPL GW 16 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes