Paris Saint-Germain manager and former Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has boldly predicted a 3-0 win for Barcelona in today's El Clasico against Real Madrid. Enrique, who guided Barca to a treble in 2015, is still very much attached to the club.

He notably led the Parisians to the final of the Champions League, as they secured a 3-1 win over Arsenal on aggregate in the semi-finals. Afterwards, Enrique was relieved that his team will not be playing against the Bluagrana in the final of the competition. He said (via Barca Universal):

“My love for Barca will never disappear. I have a past that I’m very proud of.

“For me, playing in a Champions League final against Barça would have been the worst. The worst. If we hadn’t been there, I would have loved for Barça to have been there and won.”

Speaking about the El Clasico game, he boldly insisted:

“It will be a 3-0 for Barcelona, easy.”

Barca, under Hansi Flick, will host Real Madrid at Estadi Olimpic Lluís Companys today (May 11). The match will play a huge role in the La Liga title, as a win for the Blaugrana could push them one step closer to a domestic treble.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti speaks about bond with Los Blancos ahead of El Clasico against Barcelona

Carlo Ancelotti has spoken about his strong emotional bond with Real Madrid by saying that his "honeymoon" with the club would last a lifetime. This comes amid rumors piling up over his future before this weekend's El Clasico tie against Barcelona.

The 65-year-old Italian spoke to the press on Saturday. However, he looked to steer clear of discussions regarding his possible departure after the season ends. Instead, he discussed his bond with the Spanish giants, telling the press (via Wandsworth Times):

“With this club, the honeymoon doesn’t end. Real Madrid, like (AC) Milan before it, are clubs that stay in my heart because of the time I have been here and the relationships.

“When the pressure goes down, the affection goes up. The honeymoon with Madrid will last until the last day of my life.”

Ancelotti has been rumored to succeed the Brazil national team manager. Meanwhile, Xabi Alonso has confirmed he will be leaving Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season. It is widely believed that he will be coming back to Real Madrid as Ancelotti's successor.

Madrid's focus, however, will be on Barcelona, whom they have lost three games - and two trophies - to this season.

