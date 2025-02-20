PSG boss Luis Enrique talks about ‘preference’ when asked if he wants to face Barcelona or Liverpool in Champions League round of 16

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Luis Enrique has refused to divulge which one of Barcelona and Liverpool he would prefer to face in the Champions League Round of 16. The Parisians secured their berth in the knockouts of the tournament after registering a resounding win over Brest in the playoffs.

PSG picked up a 7-0 win in the second leg of the Round of 32 on Wednesday (February 19) and progressed to the next round with a 10-0 aggregate score. The Ligue 1 champions will now face either the Catalans or the Reds for a place in the quarterfinals.

Speaking after the game, Enrique insisted that his team were prepared to face both sides.

“Barça or Liverpool in the Round of 16? We are ready for both options. I have my preference, but I will not give it,” Enrique said (via Barca Universal).

Speaking before the playoffs, the Spanish manager had said he would prefer to avoid Barcelona in the next round. Enrique found great success during his stint with the Catalans but doesn't have a good record against them. He has lost three out of four encounters against his former side. PSG did pick up a 4-1 win the last time the two sides met in the second leg of the 2023-24 Champions League quarterfinals on April 16, 2024.

However, facing Hansi Flick's Barcelona can be a daunting prospect for any team in the world. Liverpool have also been outstanding this season under Arne Slot, so Enrique may not be too eager to face them either.

How have Barcelona and Liverpool fared in the Champions League this season?

Hansi Flick

Liverpool and Barcelona finished first and second respectively in the Champions League group stages this season. The Reds went seven games unbeaten in the tournament, before losing their final game to PSV Eindhoven.

The Merseyside club have scored 17 goals and conceded just five in Europe this season. Liverpool have also been flawless in the Premier League, where they are currently eight points clear at the top of the table.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are also firing on all cylinders this season. The Catalans have won six and lost one in the Champions League this season.

They have scored 28 goals in the league stages, the most among the 36 teams, and have conceded 13. The Spanish giants have already won the Supercopa de Espana this season. They are currently leading the LaLiga title race, ahead of second-placed Real Madrid on goal difference.

