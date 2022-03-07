PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino receives huge boost as star set to be fit in time for Real Madrid clash - Reports

PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi will reportedly be fit to feature in the second leg of the Champions League last-16 tie against Real Madrid this week.

The Morocco international, who graduated from Real Madrid’s youth system, has been in blistering form for PSG this season. His pace, work rate, and attacking contributions have been pivotal to Mauricio Pochettino’s side this season, with Hakimi featuring in 29 games across competitions so far.

Aimé Atti @AimeAtti_ Achraf Hakimi is back to collective training with PSG after 10 days off. The Moroccan right-back is expected to be fit for Real Madrid clash on Wednesday evening in



The full-back missed the last two games due to quadriceps discomfort and was racing against time to take part in Wednesday’s return leg in Madrid. Fortunately, Le Parisien (via Diario AS) assures that the player will not be missing his third consecutive game this Thursday.

As per the report, the right-back’s recovery is on track and he should be fit enough to play in Madrid this week. The 23-year-old trained with the squad at Camp des Loges on Sunday morning, completing a full training session in ten days.

PSG bagged a 1-0 win in the first leg, courtesy of an injury-time goal from Kylian Mbappe. Their resilience could be put to the test at the Santiago Bernabeu this week as Real Madrid will try their best to overturn the first-leg deficit.

PSG will need all their superstars to fire on all cylinders at the home of the 13-time winners of the European competition. Without Hakimi manning the right-flank, the visitors would surely have had a tough time striking the perfect balance between attack and defense.

Hakimi will also be vital in keeping a check on Real Madrid's Vinicious Junior, who operates on the left flank for the Galacticos. The Brazilian winger has come of age this season and is one of Madrid's main threats alongside Karim Benzema.

Mbappe-less PSG lose to Nice

Kylian Mbappe has been Paris Saint-Germain’s standout player this season. Without him, the Parisians not only struggle to apply the finishing touch in the final third but also fail to create clear-cut goalscoring opportunities.

Due to the accumulation of yellow cards, Mbappe was suspended for the trip to Nice, and even a star-studded Paris couldn’t make up for his absence. After frustrating the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi with their rock-solid defending, Nice broke the deadlock in the 88th-minute through Andy Delort.

Shellshocked, the visitors could not find it in themselves to mount a comeback and fell to a 1-0 defeat. Not the perfect dress rehearsal for Messi and co. ahead of their blockbuster Champions League showdown at Real Madrid.

