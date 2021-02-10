PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino takes dig at Barcelona and Real Madrid amidst Lionel Messi rumours

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino has taken a subtle dig at Spanish heavyweights Barcelona and Real Madrid after being quizzed about his club's interest in Lionel Messi.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi runs out of contract at the Camp Nou at the end of the season. Despite heavy interest from both Manchester City and PSG, the 33-year-old has remained silent on his future beyond the summer.

With PSG not hiding their interest in the Barcelona star, French news outlet France Football posted a picture of Lionel Messi in a PSG shirt on the front cover of one of their latest magazines.

However, Barcelona head coach Ronald Koeman did not take that well, describing PSG’s approach towards snapping up Lionel Messi as 'disrespectful'.

Lionel Messi on the cover of France Football in a PSG kit. pic.twitter.com/A1J6HERxIa — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) February 8, 2021

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has dismissed the notion that the Ligue 1 champions have had a hand in the French football cover while taking a subtle dig at both Barcelona and Real Madrid over their own transfer methods.

"It's clear that there is absolute respect for all clubs and the players of other clubs. We mustn't confuse a magazine like France Football designing a cover like that; it has nothing to do with PSG," the former Tottenham manager said.

The PSG boss elaborated on the same:

"When one player talks about another, it is out of friendship and affection. "At no moment have we done anything incorrect. Barcelona and Real Madrid players are allowed to talk about other club's players."

It is suggested that the 48-year-old may have referred about Barcelona's pursuit of PSG's Brazilian star Neymar, who played at the Camp Nou till 2017.

Advertisement

Lionel Messi’s Barcelona future remains uncertain

Granada vs Barcelona - Copa del Rey

Lionel Messi’s future at the Camp Nou, where he started his playing career, remains in the balance after the 33-year-old opted to stay mute until the end of the season.

The Barcelona legend runs out of contract at the end of the season. Two European powerhouses, Manchester City and PSG, are keen on a sensational move for the Argentine.

Baby 🐐



16-year-old Messi was simply unfair playing for Barcelona's U19s 🤩 pic.twitter.com/c31lRHerms — Goal (@goal) February 10, 2021

While Manchester City have taken a calmer approach to poach the Barcelona man, PSG are going all out to secure his services.

Lionel Messi may be tempted to join the Premier League outfit, as that would mean a link-up with his former head coach Pep Guardiola.

Advertisement

On the other hand, a move to the French capital will see Lionel Messi reunited with Brazilian star and former Barcelona teammate Neymar, with whom he won the domestic treble at the Camp Nou.

PSG and Barcelona are set to lock horns in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, where Lionel Messi's 'duel' with Neymar could be an enticing one.