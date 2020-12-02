PSG boss Thomas Tuchel has identified Manchester United forwards Marcus Rashford and Edinson Cavani as the two main threats ahead of their Matchday 5 fixture.

The Parisians need a win against Manchester United to keep their hopes of qualification alive. On the other hand, Manchester United only need a draw to qualify for the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester United got the better of PSG in the reverse fixture earlier this season, with Marcus Rashford scoring the winner in a 2-1 victory at the Parc des Princes.

PSG are well aware of the threat that Rashford and Cavani will pose tonight.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is aware of the threat that England international Marcus Rashford poses to the French side's hopes of qualification. Speaking ahead of the clash with Manchester United, he told the press the following about Rashford:

"We value him very much when he plays in England and not Parc des Princes, honestly, because (him scoring against us) gets a little bit annoying."

Marcus Rashford ALWAYS steps up against PSG ⚡️pic.twitter.com/XEta0Ieoda — Goal (@goal) December 2, 2020

"For me personally, the sporting side is clear – he’s a big threat with his speed, with his ability to score, with his determination and his finishing. He’s very precise, taking shots inside and outside of the box. He is super rapid on counter-attacks and strong in the air with headers. He’s had a big impact and it’s nice to see guys like him from the academy having such a big impact in a big, big club like United."

Tuchel also had high praise for former PSG forward and their all-time top goalscorer, Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan target man joined Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer and scored a brace to help United come from behind to beat Southampton 3-2 at the weekend.

Speaking about his former striker, Tuchel said:

"His determination is a rare characteristic for a striker of his quality – always ready to do everything for the team. He has a big physical impact, scoring comes very natural for him. He’s reliable 24/7. You can call him in the night and he’d be there to score and to defend."

Rio Ferdinand predicts Edinson Cavani influence at Manchester United could last for years #mufc https://t.co/CnLUaVAahi — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) December 2, 2020

Thomas Tuchel added that he was happy for Cavani and how he's got on at United so far. The German tactician stated that if Cavani starts against PSG, they'll have to come up with solutions to counter the threat he will pose.

"I’m happy for him personally that he could show this to all Man United fans in the last game against Southampton, where he was absolutely decisive for them. He does not need to show it tomorrow, we already know, so he can do a little pause! It’s not necessary to show us. If he plays, we must find answers for that."

Can PSG end their Manchester United jinx?

PSG will be looking to avenge their previous losses against Manchester United and emerge victorious when they face the Red Devils tonight. The French giants are currently second in the group and are tied on points with RB Leipzig. The German outfit will face bottom side Istanbul Basaksehir in Group H's other fixture.

Manchester United, however, need one point from their next two fixtures to guarantee qualification into the knockout rounds of the UEFA Champions League.