PSG have canceled their dinner gala out of respect for goalkeeper Sergio Rico

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) delivered a somber message on Tuesday (May 30) afternoon, calling off the long-anticipated gala dinner of the Foundation and Endowment Fund. This is due to a distressing health crisis involving goalkeeper Sergio Rico.

Rico is now battling for his life in the intensive care unit, following a devastating head injury sustained during a horse accident on Sunday (May 28) in El Rocio. The PSG goalkeeper currently remains hospitalized in Seville, Andalusia. His health, tragically, has shown no significant changes in the last day, according to Le Parisien.

The celebratory event, initially set for the same evening, was axed by club president and Foundation head, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, in light of the unsettling circumstances. In an announcement (via Le Parisien), Al-Khelaifi stated:

"The current situation requires our full attention and forces us to forego our traditional gala."

This decision reveals the gravity of the circumstances around their goalkeeper's current status in intensive care. Echoing the collective sentiments of the team, Al-Khelaifi expressed (via PSG Hub):

"PSG family is deeply affected by the tragedy that has befallen Sergio Rico and his family. On behalf of all the Club's teams, I would like to assure them of our full support and my deepest sympathy in this ordeal.”

The Gala Dinner, slated for its seventh edition, has traditionally served as an annual platform to showcase the fruitful achievements of the season's programs. Its cancellation, while necessary, reflects the serious situation Sergio Rico is in.

PSG prepare to make a move for Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard

The French powerhouse are rumored to be preparing a shocking bid for Arsenal's talisman, Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian attacking midfielder, who was entrusted with the captaincy at the onset of the season, has impressively risen to the challenge for the north London-based club.

His contribution of 15 goals and eight assists was the linchpin of Arsenal's title pursuit, and his stellar performances have not gone unnoticed by European clubs.

As reported by The Daily Mail (via GOAL), PSG are believed to have initiated contact with Arsenal regarding a potential summer move for their skipper. Despite the attractive proposition, Arsenal appear hesitant to part ways with their key man, who embodies the core of Mikel Arteta's forward-thinking strategy.

To even contemplate allowing their Norwegian maestro to depart this summer, the Gunners would likely demand a colossal fee, a testament to Odegaard's value in their ambitious blueprint.

