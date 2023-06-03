PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi breaks silence as club confirm Lionel Messi exit

PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi thanked Lionel Messi for the last two years and wished him the best for the future. Messi will leave the Parisians this summer upon the expiration of his contract and is all set to make his final appearance for the club on Sunday, June 4.

The Ligue 1 champions host Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes in their final game of the 2022-23 season, looking to finish on a high. PSG will also bid goodbye to Sergio Ramos, who is also confirmed to leave Les Parisiens.

The Argentine joined the French giants in 2021 on a two-year contract after leaving Barcelona and refused to extend it this season despite PSG being confident about it.

Perhaps, the deal-breaker for him was the disciplinary action that the club took following his unsanctioned trip to Saudi Arabia in May. Just hours after their 3-1 home loss to Lorient, Messi jetted off to the Middle East with his family without getting approval from the club.

Les Parisiens slapped the World Cup winner with a two-week ban, and just days later, it was revealed that Messi will be leaving the club. Now, it's made official by the French champions.

Their official Twitter account put out a small video clip thanking Messi, while the club chief Al-Khelaifi, has also bid him farewell. He said (via PSGhub):

“I would like to thank Leo Messi for his 2 seasons in Paris. His contribution to PSG & Ligue 1 cannot be underestimated, we wish Leo and his family all the best for the future.”

Messi has made 74 appearances in all competitions for the Parisians, scoring 32 goals and winning three titles, including a Ligue 1 trophy in both his seasons there.

PSG's departing star Lionel Messi to decide future soon

Lionel Messi's future is once again a subject of hot debate as he looks for his new club.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine has a few options on the table right now, including a fairytale return to Barcelona. Although the Catalans haven't made any official bid for him yet.

MLS side Inter Miami have entered the race and have submitted their bid too while Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal have made a record bid worth €400 million for Lionel Messi. Fabrizio Romano also added that more European clubs are approaching Messi in the final hours.

It will be exciting to see where the Argentine maestro ends up.

