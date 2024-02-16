PSG closing in on deal to sign defender linked with a move to Real Madrid in the summer - Reports

PSG are close to agreeing on a deal to sign highly rated French youngster Leny Yoro, who is also on the radar of Spanish giants Real Madrid. The Lille man is one of the most sought-after young defenders in Europe due to his quality, and multiple sides have targeted him.

France U-21 star Yoro has emerged as a top prospect in Ligue 1 this season, appearing 20 times in the first division despite being just 18. The young centre-back is in the final 18 months of his contract with Lille, putting other clubs on red-alert regarding his availability.

Real Madrid are huge fans of the defender and want him to join their club in the summer as reinforcement to their backline. The Spanish giants have been forced to play Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Carvajal at centre-back this season due to injury problems, necessitating the signing of a defender.

PSG are, however, prepared to rival the Spanish giants for the 18-year-old, whose contract is set to expire in 2025. Les Parisiens have targeted emerging French talent in recent months, having signed the likes of Bradley Barcola and Randal Kolo Muani, and Yoro would be a good addition.

Yoro was spotted exchanging a moment with Les Parisiens manager Luis Enrique when both sides faced earlier this month, intensifying rumors of a move. The talented defender is expected to cost around €60 million, a fee that can easily be afforded by both sides.

There is also interest from the Premier League for the young defender, with Manchester United and Liverpool looking at him. However, his agent, Jorge Mendes, wants the youngster to remain in France with PSG, as per PSGtalk.

PSG prepared to lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

PSG forward Kylian Mbappe has informed the club of his decision to leave at the end of the season. The Frenchman is in negotiations with Spanish giants Real Madrid, who have coveted him for a number of years.

Reports have revealed that the 25-year-old has been in contact with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, and a contract offer is in the table for him. The representatives of the France international are not entirely satisfied with the terms of the contract, leading to a stalemate in negotiations.

Les Parisiens are said to be prepared to focus on developing young talents once Mbappe leaves the club. They are also reportedly looking at signing Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen from Napoli in the summer.