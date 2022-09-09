PSG confirm 25-year-old will face spell on sidelines due to adductor injury

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have confirmed that midfielder Renato Sanches has been sidelined with an adductor injury.

The Portuguese midfielder is set to be out of action for ten days, as per RMC Sport.

Sanches was absent from training on Friday having suffered an injury to his right adductors.

PSG will examine the extent of the injury over the course of the next ten days.

This means the Portuguese midfielder is set to will miss the visit of Brest on September 10 and the trip to Maccabi Haifa in the Champions League on September 14.

Sanches will also sit out the Parisians' clash against Olympique Lyonnais on September 18.

The young Portuguese joined PSG from LOSC Lille for £13.5 million this summer, signing a five-year deal at the Parc des Princes.

He has made six appearances so far this season, scoring one goal in the 5-2 win over Montpellier.

PSG have made a scintillating start to the campaign and sit joint-top of the Ligue 1 table with Olympique Marseille on 16 points.

The likes of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are flourishing. Christophe Galtier's new signings have also been impressive, including Vitinha and Sanches.

However, Sanches now faces a spell on the sidelines which gives Galtier something to consider ahead of their match with Brest on the weekend.

PSG manager Galtier not thinking about the winter transfer window

Ruiz joined from Napoli this summer

PSG boss Galtier insists he is not thinking about the next transfer window off the back of an impressive summer of transfer activity.

He told reporters (via the aforementioned source):

"I don't think about the winter transfer window at all, even if I think that the technical direction with Luis Campos and the president must already exchange to anticipate a lot of things."

He continued,

"What has been done has been done well. It is important that players who I did not count on in relation to my playing model have been able to find a club to have playing time. Many are on loan and likely to return. next summer."

The Parisians signed Vitinha from FC Porto for £37.3 million, Nuno Mendes from Sporting CP for £34.2 million and Fabian Ruiz from Napoli for £20.7 million.

Galtier's side also lured Carlos Soler from Valencia for £16.2 million, Nordi Mukiele for £10.8 million and Sanches from Lille.

Hugo Ekitike also arrived from Stade Reims on a season-long loan with the option to buy for £30.4 million.

