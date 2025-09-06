PSG confirm Luis Enrique will undergo surgery after cycling accident as club share official update

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reported that manager Luis Enrique was involved in an accident while cycling on Friday, September 5. The Spaniard was rushed to the hospital and is now set for surgery on his collarbone.

Enrique has been a cycling enthusiast and was making the most of the international break when he met with the accident. Months before taking over in 2023, the Spaniard participated in an eight-day race in South Africa, covering approximately 700 kilometers.

The Ligue 1 club have not revealed if the accident involved another vehicle or was a slip while riding. They released a short statement on their social media accounts, and it read:

"Following a cycling accident on Friday, Paris Saint-Germain head coach Luis Enrique was treated by the emergency services and will undergo surgery for a fractured collarbone. The Club expresses its full support and wishes him a swift recovery. Further updates will be shared in due course."

The recovery period for a fractured collarbone is typically reported to be 6 to 12 weeks, so Luis Enrique is expected to wear a sling for several weeks. PSG next face Lens, who sit fifth in the Ligue 1 table, on Sunday, September 14.

Luis Enrique sets target for PSG in the 2025/26 season

PSG manager Luis Enrique is predicting a close race for the Ligue 1 title this season, calling last season's comfortable triumph a one-off season. He claims that the treble-winning season was not normal and said (via BeIN SPORTS):

“Last year the championship was like this because we were at a very good level. This is not ‘normal’. For this season, I can't know what will happen. But we want this Championship. It will be close. For us it was difficult [last year]. We're happy to start."

Enrique wants his players to make history by winning the UEFA Champions League in back-to-back seasons and said:

“To continue to make history was the first goal of the first day when I arrived. At the moment, we're doing it but it's very difficult to see a team win the Champions League twice. That's our goal. We are very ambitious. We know it's going to be difficult, but it's normal to have that mentality. It will depend on us, on our level. It's a very fun goal.”

PSG won the Ligue 1 title with six matches remaining last season, while also winning the Coupe de France by beating Reims 3-0 in the final. They thrashed Inter Milan 5-0 in the UEFA Champions League final, winning the tournament for the first time in their history.

