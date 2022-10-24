PSG consider taking legal action as they deny French press claims about Kylian Mbappe’s €630 million contract: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are considering taking legal action after it was reported by the French press Le Parisien recently reported that Kylian Mbappe will earn a gross of €630 million in three seasons with the Parisians.

Here is what a statement from the French club said (as reported by Fabrizio Romano):

“PSG confirms story is completely wrong with not a single detail being correct."

Mbappe renewed his contract with the Parisians at the start of the season. A move to Real Madrid this summer seemed imminent for the superstar forward after his previous contract expired.

However, much to everyone's surprise, the 23-year-old FIFA World Cup winner stayed up in the French capital.

Kylian Mbappe has been in fine form for the Parisians so far this season, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists in 16 games.

His club are at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 32 points on the board from 12 games. They also sit at the top of Group H in the UEFA Champions League, having collected eight points from their first four games in the tournament.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier brushed aside reports about Kylian Mbappe's salary

PSG are set to host Maccabi Haifa in their next game of the Champions League on October 26. However, the focus ahead of the game has again shifted to Kylian Mbappe after reports about his salary emerged.

Galtier, however, paid no attention to the news as he said that the club is dealing with the affair. He added that his sole focus is not managing the entire group for the team's best interests.

The French manager told the media (via RMC Sport):

"The club communicated. It's extra-sporting and it doesn't concern me. I'm focused on managing my group. Unfortunately, something has come out again and we won't have the surprise on Tuesday morning, whatever... (Smiles) We only focus on the pitch."

The 56-year-old further went on to talk about midfielder Renato Sanches, saying:

"We wanted to have Renato. There were setbacks with his problems. He had chained injury after injury. We don't yet have the Renato that everyone was hoping for. I know he's a very high-level player We are working to make sure he performs very well and can bring added value. We have to give the players time to adapt."

