PSG defender tipped to leave club on deadline day amidst interest from Premier League: Reports

PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa could soon be on his way out of the Parc des Princes.

French football expert Jonathan Johnson has revealed that the Ligue 1 giants are looking to offload at least one player from their senior squad before the transfer window shuts.

That player is likely going to be Kurzawa, who's been a target for Newcastle United for some time but West Ham are also in the race.

The French defender's contract with the Parisians runs until June 2024 but hasn't made a single league appearance this season due to injuries.

It has thrown his club future up in the air with exit links only getting stronger during the ongoing transfer window.

But it's set to shut in the next few hours and the Hammers don't have much time left, so this might go right down to the wire.

PSG looking to loosen up squad ahead of Champions League return

PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he will have to axe one player from his Champions League squad if the number of players available remains the same.

With the 29-year-old still out injured, the Argentine manager might as well drop him, with the first leg of their Real Madrid clash coming up in two weeks' time.

Speaking on Transfer Talk, Johnson said:

"Layvin Kurzawa has attracted interested from a number of Premier League clubs over the course of the month.

"However, PSG are looking to get rid of at least one member of the senior squad before the window shuts.

"Pochettino admitted that at least one member of the senior squad would miss out on the Champions League squad, should the number of players available to him remain the same.

"Kurzawa looks to be the most realistic to leave. Newcastle have shown an interest and obviously they seem to be on the verge of snapping up Matt Targett and West Ham have also been strongly linked with him of late."

The left-back joined PSG for €23 million from AS Monaco but despite his promising displays, could never establish himself in their XI.

Most of his 153 appearances have come off the bench, with Kurzawa scoring 14 goals and making 23 assists in the process.

