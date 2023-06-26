PSG demand Real Madrid to include 31-year-old leader as part of deal for Kylian Mbappe: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have asked Real Madrid for Thibaut Courtois in return for a deal for Kylian Mbappe. According to the Catalan outlet El Nacional, Les Parisiens' president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has requested Los Blancos to include the Belgian plus cash to secure the services of Mbappe.

It is believed that the Spanish giants are keen to find an agreement for the Frenchman. While he has publicly stated that he would like to play for the French side until his contract ends in 2024, the report claims that his mother and agent Fayza Lamiri are actively looking for a move to the Bernabeu.

Thus, to avoid losing Mbappe on a free, PSG are willing to let go of their superstar in this window. However, they have made it clear that they would like to receive either €200 million as an initial payment or the inclusion of a star player in the deal.

Initially, the name of Vinicius Junior was brought into the conversation. However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly made it clear that the Brazilian was untouchable, with Los Blancos keen on uniting him with the Frenchman.

In this case, the Ligue 1 side has demanded the inclusion of Thibaut Courtois. The 31-year-old is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and is considered to be a leader in the dressing room. PSG are keen on improving on Gianluigi Donnarumma.

However, Courtois is also considered to be a valuable part of the squad. Madrid are believed to be in no hurry to complete a deal for Mbappe as they are confident they can secure him for no fee next year.

Real Madrid star to demand exit if Mbappe joins

Rodrygo could leave Los Blancos with the arrival of the Frenchman.

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo will reportedly request to leave the club if they sign Kylian Mbappe. Catalan outlet El Nacional have claimed that the 22-year-old could leave the Bernabeu should the Frenchman arrive.

The report states that Rodrygo believes he would lose a lot of playing time with the arrival of the 24-year-old. The Brazilian could thus leave the club in search of regular playing time, something which may not be guaranteed.

He has played a key role for Los Blancos this season, bagging 19 goals and 11 assists. Since his arrival from Santos in 2019, Rodrygo has gone on to become a vital part of the squad. He has made 165 appearances for Real Madrid, scoring 39 goals and providing 32 assists.

