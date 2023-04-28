PSG dream of hiring Real Madrid legend as Christophe Galtier’s replacement: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly made former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane their primary target to replace current boss Christophe Galtier.

Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has reported that Les Parisiens are looking to bring in Zidane. There have been widespread rumors about Galtier's future. The Frenchman joined the club ahead of the ongoing season alongside sporting director Luis Campos but the management is reportedly worried about his performances.

While PSG do hold an eight-point lead in Ligue 1, they have been knocked out of the domestic cup. They also suffered a meek loss to Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 of the Champions League. In 44 matches this season, PSG have managed 31 wins, five draws and eight losses.

Zinedine Zidane serves as an interesting replacement option for Les Parisiens. The Frenchman last served as manager of Real Madrid, where he led Los Blancos to three consecutive Champions League trophies. He eventually left the club after the 2020-21 season and has not managed any team since.

However, the report went on to add that Zidane would be unwilling to accept the job offer. With the future of star player Lionel Messi in doubt, it remains to be seen what the Ligue 1 giants could do to woo the Argentine to extend his stay as his contract expires in the summer.

Argentina legend advises Lionel Messi to stay at PSG

Argentina v Panama - International Friendly

Former Argentina striker Mario Kempes has made a surprise recommendation to Lionel Messi. Speaking to Spanish Super Deportivo Radio, Kempes advised the 35-year-old to remain at PSG, which would help him perform well with the national team.

He said:

“I don’t think it’s healthy for him to return to Barcelona. He would be better off in France, so that he arrives calmly at the next World Cup, he should stay there. Barcelona’s objectives are different, he is still building up, after his departure.

“There are many problems. Being selfish and thinking about the Argentine National Team, let him stay at PSG. For physical and mental peace of mind, it is more likely that he will reach the National Team fresher in France than in Barcelona.

“So Messi within that tranquility and to arrive well and fresh to the commitments with the Argentine National Team would have to stay, because Barcelona’s objectives are totally different.”

The superstar's contract is set to expire over the summer. It looks more likely that he will leave Les Parisiens with each passing day, with interest from Barcelona, the MLS and Saudi Arabia.

Poll : 0 votes