PSG fans barred from attending match against Saint-Etienne due to previous incidents of fan trouble - Reports

A special report by L’Équipe has stated that a local decree released earlier today has ruled that PSG fans will be barred from attending their fixture at Saint-Étienne on November 28.

The Geoffroy-Guichard stadium has had its issues with violence in the stands this season, with two of the stands allocated to the home fans set to be empty. This comes as punishment for fan misconduct in the build-up to last month’s draw against Angers.

Geoffroy-Guichard was set for a reduced capacity for the game and will now seat substantially fewer fans. The ban might be a little hard to take for PSG, who go on the road without traveling support, but will still be expected to deliver a result.

B/R Football @brfootball Saint Etienne vs. PSG finished after 89' because the home fans set off fireworks inside the stadium after Kylian Mbappe's second goal 🧨😳 Saint Etienne vs. PSG finished after 89' because the home fans set off fireworks inside the stadium after Kylian Mbappe's second goal 🧨😳 https://t.co/XdU7N220Pu

The statement released to justify the ban on PSG fans from the stadium declared it a measure aimed at reducing risks to public order. There have previously been incidents when these two sides met in 2015 and 2019. The report adds that the likelihood of fan clashes are high because of the “strong rivalry between Paris and Saint-Étienne supporters, which contradicts any spirit of sportsmanship”.

B/R Football @brfootball Saint-Etienne fans invaded the pitch after their last-minute winner to reach the French Cup final 🙌 Saint-Etienne fans invaded the pitch after their last-minute winner to reach the French Cup final 🙌 https://t.co/2ALyRzqeTf

PSG sit at the top of the Ligue 1 table and will hope to consolidate their position with strong results going into the festive period.

Sergio Ramos will feature for PSG soon: Mauricio Pochettino

Netherlands v Spain - International Friendly

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has given an update concerning Sergio Ramos' impending debut. Although the star joined the Parisians as a free agent in the summer, he's yet to play a single game for the side due to injury problems.

However, Pochettino has announced that the star's debut for PSG will come in the near future:

"A World Cup winner like Sergio Ramos, with his competitive level and mentality, is going to find it difficult to accept not playing as much as he would like, but he is very strong," said Pochettino.

"He is working extremely hard, and we think he is making good progress. We have to be patient, and he has been. That refers to his maturity, so we think he can be back in the squad soon," he added.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

"He has been in full training three times this week. He is coping well with the workload and this is an important step to getting closer to competing," the PSG boss signed off.

Edited by Parimal