“Son of a bi**h” – PSG fans hurl abusive chants aimed at Lionel Messi outside club HQ after suspension

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans gathered outside the club's HQ and were spotted hurling abusive chants at Lionel Messi. Some controversies have come to light recently regarding the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and fans are not pleased with him.

Messi was recently handed a two-week suspension for his 'unauthorised' Saudi Arabia trip a day after the club's shock Ligue 1 home defeat against Lorient. Apart from that, Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Messi will definitely leave the club in the summer.

The player's father, Jorge Messi, reportedly communicated the decision to sporting director Luis Campos a month ago.

Amidst the current situation, fans gathered to let the Argentine know how they feel about him. A group was heard chanting:

"Son of a bi**h."

Lionel Messi has often been criticized for his performances with PSG. The 35-year-old, though, has been in good form this season, scoring 20 goals and providing 19 assists in 37 matches. Since his 2021 move, Messi has scored 31 goals and has provided 34 assists in 71 matches for the club.

He won the Ligue 1 title in his first season in France. The Parisians look set to win the league yet again this season. However, the team has not lived up to the expectations at the European level, failing to advance beyond the round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League both this season and the last.

Former PSG star went on an astonishing rant against Lionel Messi

Messi hasn't become a fan favorite at PSG

While Lionel Messi is well idolized by fans across the globe, he never became one of PSG's own. Jerome Rothen, a former player of PSG, recently slammed the Argentine for his stint at the club.

Rothen went as far as saying that Messi came to France to prepare well for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now that his objective of winning the trophy is complete, he believes, the Argentine wants to leave the club. Speaking to RMC Sport, Rothen said:

"Since he's already scratched them well for good preparation for the World Cup and he got what he wanted. But now, ciao! Bye bye! That's enough. And I'm going to tell you, this business there, which comes a few days before a crucial match for PSG in Troyes because they could lose the title and a lot of things. They have already lost their Parisian but also French supporters and football enthusiasts, that's the truth."

The unsuccessful marriage between Messi and the Ligue 1 giants looks set to come to an end. Where the Argentine continues his club football career remains to be seen. There have been reports suggesting that he wants to head back to Barcelona. Some have even suggested a possible move to the Saudi Arabia, where his arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo is currently playing.

