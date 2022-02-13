"PSG are the favourites" - Lilian Thuram tips Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar to make the difference against Real Madrid

Former French defender Lilian Thuram believes PSG's strike partnership of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar could tip the game in their favour against Real Madrid. The Ligue 1 giants meet Los Blancos in a blockbuster Champions League Round of 16 clash, with the first leg in Paris on Tuesday.

Thuram thinks the Parisian giants could beat Los Blancos, as they have one of the strongest squads in European football. In an interview with MARCA, Thuram said about the much-anticipated Champions League tie:

“If there’s a favourite for this game, I think it’s PSG. When you have Messi, Mbappe and Neymar in a team, I think it’s very difficult to lose a game or get knocked out because they’re the best players in the world. You know what I mean? This what’s normal is to win when you have these players.”

Thuram added:

“Messi, he makes a big difference, doesn’t he? Then you have one of the best goalkeepers in the world, one of the best centre-backs in the world with Marquinhos (…); then there is to Kimpembe, who is an international… So I think PSG are the favourites.”

The first leg of the tie between Real Madrid and PSG will be at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Tuesday. The second leg will be in Madrid on March 9.

The Champions League is widely regarded as the final frontier for PSG. The Ligue 1 giants have never won European football's biggest club competition in their history, especially since their takeover by QSI in 2011.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are the most successful team in Champions League history. They have won the competition a record 13 times in their history, with their last win coming in 2018.

PSG will rely on Lionel Messi against Real Madrid

PSG will rely on Lionel Messi to come good against Real Madrid in the Champions League. The 34-year-old forward has vast experience of locking horns with Los Blancos, while playing for Barcelona.

He faced them 45 times across competitions, contributing 26 goals and 14 assists. The 34-year-old forward is the highest goalscorer and joint-highest appearance maker in El Clasico history.

Lionel Messi has started to come good for PSG recently. The 34-year-old has scored once and assisted thrice in his last three Ligue 1 games. He has already scored five times in as many games in the Champions League this season.

