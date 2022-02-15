PSG forward could follow Kylian Mbappe and join Real Madrid - Reports

PSG star Pablo Sarabia could reportedly follow Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid in the summer of 2022. Currently on loan at Sporting CP from Paris Saint-Germain, the Spanish forward is earning rave reviews for his performances in Sporting’s colors.

Mbappe’s transfer to Madrid is believed to be all but finalized and Sarabia wants to follow in the Frenchman’s footsteps.

Sarabia rose through Real Madrid’s youth system and even played for their B side, Castilla. Unfortunately, he could earn a first-team place at the Spanish capital and was eventually sold to Getafe in 2011. A successful spell at Getafe earned him a move to Sevilla in 2016. He continued to impress in Spain before PSG signed him in 2019.

Sporting160 EN @Sporting160_EN Sarabia: "At PSG there are many stars, at Sporting I found a family" Sarabia: "At PSG there are many stars, at Sporting I found a family" https://t.co/CGIUdCbb2U

The forward was in sensational form for Spain at Euro 2020 last summer, but it wasn’t enough for PSG to give him a regular first-team spot. They loaned him out to Sporting at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, which has worked in his favor.

The 29-year-old has registered 11 goals and nine assists for Sporting this season, emerging as one of their standout performers. Given his great form, Sarabia can now get into most top teams across the world. However, it is still not enough for PSG to give him that first-team berth.

As per El Nacional, Parisians want to reserve the top-three spots for Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe’s successor. Sarabia, unfortunately, will be nothing more than a substitute or rotation player.

The Spaniard, however, has no intention of serving as a substitute at the Parc des Princes and would rather move to Real Madrid to further develop his career.

Given the former Sevilla man's contract with Paris runs until 2024, Madrid will not be able to sign him as a free agent. Even if they decide to make a move for their academy graduate, nothing is expected to materialize before the summer of 2022.

PSG star’s versatility could prove to be beneficial for Real Madrid

Pablo Sarabia may not be the most explosive player out there, but he could be the understated star Madrid need right now. With Gareth Bale, Isco, Dani Ceballos and Luka Jovic all being linked with moves away from the club, Sarabia could prove to be a welcome addition.

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS



He has underperformed his xG by 3.5 goals in that time-frame.



So he has missed more expected goals than he has scored actual goals.



Stat via Luka Jovic has three goals since joining Real Madrid in 2019.He has underperformed his xG by 3.5 goals in that time-frame.So he has missed more expected goals than he has scored actual goals.Stat via @fbref Luka Jovic has three goals since joining Real Madrid in 2019.He has underperformed his xG by 3.5 goals in that time-frame.So he has missed more expected goals than he has scored actual goals.Stat via @fbref

The Spain international can not only play as a forward but also as an attacking midfielder. He is also pretty dependable on the wings and is known to deliver accurate balls into the area.

If PSG don’t ask for an exorbitant amount and Madrid manage to sell unwanted players, Florentino Perez would be wise to give Sarabia a shot. Getting Mbappe and Sarabia in the same window could prove beneficial for Real Madrid.

