PSG handed blow as 30-year-old star ruled out of Ligue 1 clash against Rennes: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be without midfielder Marco Verratti for their Ligue 1 away clash against Rennes on January 16 (according to L'Equipe). The Italian midfielder has injured his quadricep in training.

He is even a doubt for the upcoming UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash against Bayern Munich on February 14.

Verratti has been a crucial player for the Parisians since his 2012 move to the club from Pescara. He has made 400 appearances for the Ligue side, scoring 11 goals and providing 11 assists.

The Italian remains a crucial cog in the team under Christophe Galtier this season and has made 22 appearances so far this campaign.

While Verratti will miss the clash against Rennes, PSG will have Achraf Hakimi and Kylian Mbappe back in contention to play the game. Both players have returned to training following their vacation.

The Parisians are coming off a 2-0 win against Angers in their latest game. Lionel Messi and Hugo Ekitike got on the scoresheet during the home game.

Galtier's side are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 47 points on the board after 18 games. They lead the second-placed Lens by six points.

Journalist claims PSG are better under Christophe Galtier than Mauricio Pochettino

Journalist Loic Tanzi has claimed that the Parisians are better under Christophe Galtier than they were under Mauricio Pochettino last season. He told L'Equipe (via Canal Supporters):

“PSG with Christophe Galtier is better than under Mauricio Pochettino, The French coach has found a system where Lionel Messi , Kylian Mbappé and Neymar Jr are complementary. There is a stat sheet which is impressive for all three players.”

He further added:

“Mukiele is getting better and better; Ekitike starts to score, They have not convinced me for the moment because we expect them in the Champions League. It’s too early to say if PSG are good or bad, but they are on the right track.”

Since taking over at the start of the season, Galtier has been in charge of the team for 26 games across competitions. The Parisians have won 21, have drawn four, and have lost only one of those games.

