PSG icon Neymar owns incredible watch collection including hand-painted Richard Mille worth £1.5 million and Batman-inspired Rolex

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Neymar Jr. is one of the richest footballers across the globe. He boasts a wealth of around £160 million to his name. Hence, the question may arise about how the Brazilian spends his fortune.

He owns a stunning car collection, and apart from that, the player also lives in a lavish mansion. Another thing that the Brazilian loves is watches. He boasts a spectacular collection that includes Rolex to Richard Mille.

Here are some of the best watches in Neymar's collection along with their prices (information as per The Sun):

Richard Mille 68-01 Cyril Kongo (£1.5 million) Rolex GMT- Master II Batman (£16,250) Rolex Daytona 'Eye of the Tiger' (£400,000) Richard Mille 052 Tourbillon Skull (£1.6 million) Rolex Daytona 116505BK (£100,000) Rolex Daytona 'John Mayer dial' (£34,000)

Clearly, the PSG superstar is an ardent lover of good watches. He is stylish on and off the pitch as well, making him a popular figure among fans.

Here's what new PSG boss Luis Enrique said about Neymar

Luis Enrique has been appointed as the new PSG manager. The Spaniard takes over from Christophe Galtier and will look to help the team perform better in the UEFA Champions League, something they have failed to do in recent years.

Enrique spoke about Neymar as well. The Brazilian played under Enrique at Barcelona and was even part of the team that won the treble during the 2014-15 season. Speaking about the Brazilian attacker, the PSG manager said (via The Guardian):

"I haven’t spoken with Neymar yet, if he should be part of my project. This kind of information I would like to give it to you, but it is part of internal information."

The 31-year-old saw his campaign cut short last term after suffering an ankle injury. He scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 29 matches across competitions before being ruled out due to an injury setback. He has since undergone surgery. Fans will keep a keen eye on how the player performs upon returning to action.

Poll : 0 votes