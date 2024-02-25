With Kylian Mbappe reportedly set to join Real Madrid this summer, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have already identified his potential replacement. Reports claim they want to sign AC Milan's Rafael Leao as the Frenchman's replacement.

Earlier this month, transfer expert David Ornstein claimed that Kylian Mbappe would be leaving PSG at the end of the 2023-24 season on a free transfer.

Moreover, according to MARCA, the French forward has already signed a five-year contract with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid, which will make him their highest-paid player.

With Mbappe's potential departure looming large, Les Parisiens have reportedly identified a replacement. As per Fichajes, Luis Enrique sees AC Milan's Rafael Leao as Mbappe's successor at PSG.

However, the Portuguese winger recently signed a contract extension with Rossoneri, which will keep him at San Siro until the summer of 2028. Moreover, his transfer clause is reported to be around €175 million.

Leao joined AC Milan from LOSC Lille in August 2021. Since then, he has made 194 appearances for them, bagging 51 goals and 44 assists.

This season, he has made 31 appearances for AC Milan, where he has scored eight goals and has provided eight assists. Stefano Pioli's side are currently third in the Seria A table with 52 points in 25 matches.

Manchester United clarify their stand on Marcus Rashford amid PSG's interest as Kylian Mbappe's replacement: Reports

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United will not sell Marcus Rashford amid links with PSG, as per Fichajes. Earlier this month, reports emerged claiming that PSG were interested in signing the Englishman as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

This season, Marcus Rashford has made 31 appearances for the Red Devils, bagging five goals and six assists. He has failed to make a goal contribution in his last four Premier League games.

However, despite the difficult situation, the Red Devils are not ready to sell the 26-year-old attacker. The Premier League giants are confident that Rashford will regain his form and emerge as one of their important players again.