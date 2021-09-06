PSG include Lionel Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in star-studded 25-man UEFA Champions League squad

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have included all of their superstars, including Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé and Neymar in their latest squad for the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League.

The Champions League is widely regarded as the final frontier for PSG. The Parisian giants have failed to win Europe's elite club competition despite their Qatari takeover back in 2011.

PSG are this season considered one of the favorites for the Champions League after making several high profile signings, including that of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos. Lionel Messi was destined to spend his remaining years at Barcelona. However, Blaugrana's financial troubles forced the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to move to PSG on a free transfer.

Mauricio Pochettino has so many superstars to pick from that PSG have had to leave out a few players from their 25-man squad for the Champions League. The likes of Sergio Rico, Rafinha and Juan Bernat were left out of the squad to make way for new arrivals including Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gini Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Hakimi.

The PSG squad for the Champions League is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Keylor Navas, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alexandre Letellier.

Defenders: Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Amad Diallo, Achraf Hakimi, Thilo Kehrer, Colin Dagba, Nuno Mendes, Layvin Kurzawa.

Midfielders: Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Julia Draxler, Danilo, Georginio Wijnaldum, Dina Ebimbe.

Forwards: Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar, Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi.

Rafinha, Juan Bernat and Sergio Rico are all omitted from PSG's 25-man Champions League squad.https://t.co/0O66Y1Lvzk — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 3, 2021

Lionel Messi and PSG have a difficult group stage to navigate

PSG and Lionel Messi will have to get through a difficult group in the Champions League to advance to the knockout rounds. PSG have been drawn against Premier League champions Manchester City along with RB Leipzig and Club Brugge from Belgium.

PSG will open their Champions League campaign against Club Brugge before taking on Manchester City at the Parc des Princes on the 28th of September.

Lionel Messi is eyeing a chance to win his fifth Champions League title and his first with PSG. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner last lifted the trophy back in 2015 with Barcelona.

However, it is worth noting that this could be PSG's last chance of winning the Champions League with the front three of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé. The 22-year-old Frechman has entered the final year of his PSG contract and is rumored to be moving to Real Madrid next summer on a free transfer.

Looks like we get to see Messi, Neymar and Mbappe tear it up after all 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IHULWEuwZ6 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 31, 2021

