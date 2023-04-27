PSG issue injury update on Neymar Jr following his recent surgery

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have provided an optimistic update on the recovery of their Brazilian superstar, Neymar Jr. The club announced that he has returned to their training facility following a successful surgery on his right ankle, which he sustained in a league game against Lille in February.

The world's most expensive player has also had his protective boot removed, marking a key milestone in his rehabilitation process. The injury was particularly concerning for PSG and their fans, as it involved the same right ankle that had sidelined Neymar during Brazil's final group stage game at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

With two injuries to the same foot within just three months, Neymar's season came to an abrupt end. However, the club have now confirmed that Neymar's rehabilitation will continue in Paris.

On Thursday, PSG released a statement that read (via the website):

"Neymar Jr has returned to the training centre, with the members of Paris Saint-Germain’s medical staff and the surgeons who operated on him proceeding with the removal of his protective boot today. After receiving reassuring results from his tests, the player will now be able to continue his rehabilitation protocol in Paris."

Despite Neymar's absence, PSG have sustained their winning ways, notching up seven victories in nine Ligue 1 games.

The French juggernauts seem poised to secure their ninth league title in 11 years. Coach Christophe Galtier has been able to rely on the formidable duo of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe to keep the team's momentum going.

Ex-PSG chief warns against hiring 'hysterical' Mourinho as Galtier's successor

Former president Charles Villeneuve has cautioned the club's president Nasser Al-Khelaifi against appointing Jose Mourinho as the next manager. Villeneuve reckons the Portuguese tactician, known for his polarising personality and dramatic antics, would bring more chaos to the Ligue 1 club.

In an interview with Europe 1 Sport, Villeneuve expressed his concerns about Mourinho potentially taking the helm at PSG (via GOAL):

"If you want a hysterical coach, there is no problem taking Mourinho given the mess at the moment. There is a lot of order to put in and there; it would be even worse. I believe that we journalists would have a lot of anecdotes to tell all the time every week."

Despite the swirling reports about his possible departure, Christopher Galtier maintains that he has no intention of leaving before his contract expires in 2024.

