PSG issue statment revealing the extent of Neymar Jr's injury after the Brazilian was stretchered off against Lille

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace Neymar Jr. suffered a sprained ankle as the Parisians managed to earn a 4-3 home victory over LOSC Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, February 19.

While the Brazilian managed to get on the scoresheet in the 18th minute to double his team's advantage, he was stretchered off in the 51st minute after spraining his ankle.

The French club have now issued a medical statement on Neymar. It reads (via PSG's official website):

"Victim of a sprained ankle during the match against Lille, Neymar underwent an MRI today. This does not reveal a fracture. A new ligament assessment will be carried out in 48 hours."

Nuno Mendes was another player who was forced off due to injury during the clash against Lille. He was taken off in the 31st minute. A statement regarding Mendes read:

"Also affected during the match against Lille, Nuno Mendes suffers from a small distension of the internal ligament of the right knee. A new assessment will be made within 48 hours."

The Brazilian no. 10 assisted Mbappe before registering his name on the scoresheet. Mbappe completed his brace in the 87th minute before Lionel Messi scored a free-kick winner in injury time.

The former Barcelona winger has now scored 18 goals and has provided 17 assists for the Ligue 1 side so far this campaign.

Pundit urges Chelsea not to sign Neymar from PSG

Paris Saint-Germain v FC Bayern München: Round of 16 Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Despite Neymar's brilliant form this season, PSG reportedly want to get rid of the player next summer. While Chelsea have emerged as a potential suitor, former Premier League striker Stan Collymore urged the Blues to stay away from making a move for the superstar forward.

Collymore said (via News 18):

There’s always been this playboy lifestyle hanging over Neymar so if a Premier League club is really looking at him seriously, my message to them would be to be careful because it could turn out to be another Cristiano Ronaldo and Man United situation."

Collymore added:

“The Blues’ project is to build for the future. If He was to come to Stamford Bridge, you could just imagine much of Graham Potter’s time in front of the media would be taken up by questions on the Brazilian, his antics are at times reminiscent of Aubameyang and look how that one’s turned out, so just steer clear, Chelsea,"

The Brazilian, though, will have to focus on the rest of the campaign with PSG as they look to retain their league title.

