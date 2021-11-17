PSG jump ahead of Real Madrid in race to sign 24-year-old superstar: Reports

According to a report by El Nacional, PSG and Real Madrid have been tailing AC Milan's Franck Kessie. However, the French team has emerged as the frontrunner in the pursuit of the 24-year-old midfielder, having tabled a contract worth €8 million per year.

Franck Kessie is one of the most celebrated midfielders in Serie A right now. He has made great strides in his development after defecting to AC Milan from Atalanta. The Rossoneri initially signed him on loan in the summer of 2017 before making his move permanent two years later.

Kessie has played a pivotal role in the resurgence of the Italian side, which has naturally attracted attention from several high-profile European clubs, including Real Madrid and PSG.

The Ivorian midfielder has featured in 196 games for AC Milan. He has found the back of the net 32 times and has registered 15 assists so far.

The Serie A giants are in a perilous situation over Kessie's long-term future at the club. He's in the final year of his contract and if recent reports are to be believed, PSG could land him as early as the January transfer window.

Real Madrid, PSG and Manchester United have emerged as possible destinations for Kessie

Although Real Madrid have looked very organized this season, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are in the twilight of their careers.

Real Madrid went all-in for Eduardo Camavinga this summer but bagging Kessie could really bolster their squad. Real Madrid are eyeing a transfer in January although a summer move looks more likely.

PSG have sprung up as favorites out of nowhere. Reports suggest that their mouth-watering €8 million per year offer could sway Kessie away from Italy. The enthusiasm to sign the 24-year-old midfielder is not unfounded.

Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye are in their precarious 30s. Marco Verratti has been absolutely phenomenal the last couple of seasons but has been swamped with injuries.

Joining Real Madrid and PSG in their pursuit of Kessie are Manchester United. The Red Devils find themselves on a sticky wicket right now. Paul Pogba has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford and both PSG and Real Madrid are part of the mix.

Should the Frenchman choose to leave Manchester United next summer, it would leave a massive void in their already disastrous-looking midfield. It's safe to say that United are eyeing Kessie as a possible replacement for the Frenchman.

Kessie has already turned down a contract worth €6.5 million per year from AC Milan and PSG have thrown in a €8 million offer. However, Real Madrid haven't given up yet. It remains to be seen if Los Blancos will be able to topple the former's offer.

